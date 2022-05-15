 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Alabama Softball NCAA Seeding and Schedule

Despite the recent slump, the Crimson Tide will serve as host as one of the top 8 seeds.

By CB969
NCAA Division 1 Women’s College World Series - Game 14 - Florida State v Alabama
Hopefully, Montana Fouts will not be on the sidelines for the WCWS.
Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images

Over the last four weeks, Alabama softball has not been playing like a top eight team. However due to the first ten weeks of Bama play, other teams faltering, and - let’s be honest - their reputation - the Crimson Tide still managed to land a top 8 seeding as the NCAA Committee generously rewarded Bama with the six seed. It is a VERY winnable Regional with two first time participants and the fourth place PAC-12 team who had a losing record in conference play.

Joining Alabama in the double-elimination Tuscaloosa Regional on May 20-22 are the following:

  • Chattanooga (29-25) - The first post-season tournament for the Mocs.
  • Murray State (40-16-1) - Another maiden voyage for the Racers.
  • Stanford (36-19) - The Cardinal finished fourth out of nine teams in the PAC-12 despite a 11-13 conference record.

The 6-seed translates to Alabama earning a favorable home field advantage for the Regionals and the Super-Regionals.

Should the Tide survive this double-elimination bracket - no gimme this season - they will face the winner of the Knoxville Regional that is hosted by the 11-seed Tennessee in the Super-Regional on May 26-28 in Tuscaloosa.

To nobody’s surprise, Oklahoma is the top seed. Florida State is next followed by Virginia Tech and then Arkansas.

  1. Oklahoma
  2. Florida State
  3. Virginia Tech
  4. Arkansas*
  5. UCLA
  6. Alabama*
  7. Oklahoma State
  8. Arizona State
  9. Northwestern
  10. Clemson
  11. Tennessee*
  12. Duke
  13. Washington
  14. Florida*
  15. Missouri*
  16. UCF

* Twelve of the 13 SEC teams are participating in the tournament. Others are Georgia (Duke), Auburn (Clemson), LSU (Arizona State), Ole Miss (UCLA), Kentucky (Virginia Tech), Mississippi State (FSU), Texas A&M (Oklahoma).

