Jumbo Package: Network announced for Alabama at Texas

No game time has been announced. FOX often puts its best game of the week at Noon ET (11 a.m. CT) and promote it as the “Big Noon Kickoff” game, but a game between two of the biggest brands in the sport could just as easily be a primetime evening matchup. Either way, expect FOX’s No. 1 college football announcing team, consisting of Gus Johnson, Joel Klatt and Jenny Taft, to be on the call in September.

Guess we will have to see. Hopefully they put it in prime time.

The Jordan Addison saga continues.

Alabama and Texas are two programs who is supposedly being considered by Addison. Could this be a move to make it seem like he’s weighing all of his options before taking on the alleged NIL offer, or might he actually look into joining the Crimson Tide?

I honestly don’t know what he’s waiting for. It’s one season, dude. If you want to play with the best QB and have a shot at a ring, you come to Alabama. If there are other priorities then by all means head west.

Alabama is ranked only 4th in defensive futures according to Adam Rittenburg.

The Aggies must have spent all their money on NIL.

Thank you to Texas A&M for recruiting North Caddo Football. However, with all due respect I will not be paying for your postage. pic.twitter.com/SsJWu4NAHK — JJ Kavanaugh (@Coach_Kav) May 17, 2022

Last, 247sports has Alabama ranked just behind LSU for best tailgating scene.

2. ALABAMA Whenever you can get an iconic song that fans come together to sing, it makes for a special environment, even in the tailgating scene. So, good luck going to Tuscaloosa without hearing “Sweet Home Alabama” multiple times. The Crimson Tide are one of the country’s premiere programs and absolutely do not lack fans to make an incredible environment. Despite losing the national championship last year, the fans come back even stronger. The 2022 season is expected to be just the latest chapter for Nick Saban putting his team in position to win it all.

#2 nationally? Print the rings.

Roll Tide.