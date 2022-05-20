Gaslit Anthems R10:

If I ruled the world (imagine that)... I’d post R10s every day. I love ‘em, love ‘em, baby. Today’s mix features tasty morsels of ‘70s rock (if we’re gonna still call The Stones’ best impression of American Country music “rock”) and funk; leapfrogs right over the ‘80s into the ‘90s with some Cobain, Nas, Ween, and a rap song that defied what rap songs were supposedly supposed to do; then finally scatters some 21st Century boys’ creative juices all over your screen. Now please do your best to shake off that image and drop your own random musical choices in the comments below, and we’ll both shine...

The Spirit of Jazz by The Gaslight Anthem Thank You (Falettinme Be Mice Elf Agin) by Sly & The Family Stone Land of the Free by The Killers If I Rule The World (Imagine That) by Nas (feat. Lauryn Hill) Seize the Moment by Tommy Stinson Do You by Spoon I Don’t Like by Chief Keef (feat. Lil Reese) Stay Away by Nirvana United Minds by Arrested Development Voodoo Lady by Ween

Bonus: Dead Flowers by The Rolling Stones