Jumbo Package: Way too early 2023 NFL Mock Drafts have no idea how Alabama Football works

14 Consecutive first rounds have included at least one Alabama player, tied for the longest streak in draft history. The most recent first round without an Alabama player came in 2008. The Giants’ selection of OT Evan Neal at No. 7 and the Lions’ choice of WR Jameson Williams at No. 12 on Thursday night extended the Crimson Tide’s streak. Miami (Fla.) went 14 consecutive first rounds from 1999 through 2008 with a first-round pick.

With Bryce Young and Will Anderson almost sure locks to be first round picks in 2023, Alabama will break the record of the Miami Hurricanes with the most consecutive NFL drafts with a player drafted in the first round.

How’s that for dominance?

Speaking of, Charlie Potter is out here rounding up the mock drafts for next year, just to get an idea of where national folks are viewing Alabama’s current crop of upperclassmen:

The dust has only just started to settle on the 2022 NFL Draft, and already, mock drafts for next year’s event have flooded the internet. But the scribes that are pumping out way-too-early mock drafts for the 2023 NFL Draft are predicting another banner first round for Alabama. Long before the 2022 draft concluded, Will Anderson and Bryce Young were mentioned as likely top-five picks this time next year, with both All-Americans very much in the mix for the No. 1 pick if they choose to turn pro after their junior seasons. Should that happen, it would give the Crimson Tide its first No. 1 overall pick since the common draft era began (1967).

Of course, if you REALLY want a dumb one, check out this one from Fox:

Will Anderson at #6, BEHIND Anthony Richardson... the Florida QB that couldn’t even win the starting job and completed 59% of his passes??? Just... What...?

Oh, and Malachi Moore in the first round? He’s, at best, the 6th defensive back on his own team and was benched for Brian Branch (who’s going to be an All-American in 2022... Mark it down) last season.

Our top 2023 NFL prospects in the SEC: pic.twitter.com/kfOOGQHsz9 — Saturday Down South (@SatDownSouth) May 3, 2022

Of course, SDS seems to agree with Fox here, so what do I know?

The season is now squarely on the other side of the wastelands of summer, but that won’t stop the gambling. Check out the betting lines released featuring SEC teams:

Utah State (+31) at Alabama, Sept. 2 Memphis (+11) at Miss. State, Sept. 3 Oregon (+15) at Georgia, Sept. 3 Utah (pick em) at Florida, Sept. 3 Cincinnati (+8) at Arkansas, Sept. 3 Florida State (+3.5) at LSU, Sept. 4

I’ve gotta admit, I’m definitely going to miss our annual neutral site opener against a top team from another conference. I know social media decided it was no longer the cool thing to do since Alabama kept winning them all, and there are definitely some benefits with the home-home series.... But, man, opening with Utah State is just meh.

If you’re interested, here’s a highlight video from Will Anderson’s 2021 season. No real reason... Just felt like today is a good day to watch the destruction.

Finally, remember that time Alabama lost to Louisiana-Monroe? I was listening on a radio because it wasn’t even televised where we were at, and my dad and I turned it off to play a game of pool.

Anyway, those were tough times, and, fortunately, they quickly turned around. But let’s not act like there wasn’t some gnashing of teeth among Alabama fans at the time (I was feeling quite vindicated about my anger over not hiring Rich Rodriguez).

Nick Saban shares a funny story about when Alabama lost to Louisiana-Monroe in 2007, his first season in Tuscaloosa. pic.twitter.com/JM6MXd4Hst — Lynden Blake (@LyndenBlake) May 3, 2022

All turned out ok, I think.

Roll Tide!