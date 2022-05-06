Tongues of Flame R10:

Prolly all of us have been battered and bruised by the cruel hands of fate over the past few years. For me, the last week alone has felt like four or five. But earlier today, I looked at one of those photographs of our beautiful blue globe taken from outer space. Damn but it helped to remind me that we’re all one people on one planet, and that we can make it if we try. So that’s the image I’m impressing upon my heart, mind, and soul as I wade through this week’s edition of random tunes my music collection has selected for me today. I hope something here brings you a little bit of hope, joy, and love today. And as always, I hope you’ll bestow your own song selection upon us in the crazy Coral comment section below. Peace out.

Tongues of Flame! by Lee Bains III & The Glory Fires Lounge Act by Nirvana Raw Power by Iggy & The Stooges Summertime by Janis Joplin Rhymin & Stealin by the Beastie Boys Can’t Stand Losing You by The Police Ask by The Smiths Bits and Pieces by Joan Jett & The Blackhearts In Bloom by Nirvana Here Comes a Regular by The Replacements

Bonus: Through Being Cool by Devo