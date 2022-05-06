Jumbo Package: Agiye Hall has clearly never read “It’s Meltdown Time!”

Happy Friday, everyone. It is a critical weekend on the diamonds, as softball closes the regular season vs. Mizzou and hopes to build something resembling momentum headed into tournament play. First game is tonight at 6pm CT, and will be streamable on SECN+. Meanwhile, the baseball team hosts LSU in the first of three consecutive series against the top tier of the SEC West. After a promising start, this gauntlet may have Coach Brian Bohannon’s squad fighting tooth and nail to close the season above .500 overall.

In football news, Agiye Hall has things to say.

Former Alabama WR Agiye Hall to @ChipBrown247: “One thing that really stood out is the culture. Bama fans — they’re not really loving, if I could say — even when you leave. Texas fans are like a family. They love you unconditionally.” https://t.co/qPfvayhMBp — Mike Rodak (@mikerodak) May 5, 2022

Yes, Agiye, Texas fans are known for being so loving and forgiving. Poor delusional bastard. I can’t even fathom what they’d say if somebody, I don’t know, dropped some key passes in a close national title game.

Nick Saban added a little known JUCO tight end.

Louisiana was the only school to offer Kitselman a scholarship before Alabama, Kitselman said. “Bama didn’t even know who I was,” Kitselman said to the Tuscaloosa News. “I was working with the wide receivers in pre-practice, and then all of a sudden they were like, ‘Hey, who’s this No. 87? Is he a big wide receiver or is he a tight end working with wide receivers?’ “Just went from there. Luckily Alabama needed a tight end. A lot of the situations (with colleges recruiting my position) it doesn’t even matter how good you are. If a team is set on tight ends they’re not even going to look at you. Lord willing, Alabama needed a tight end, I was available and they chose me, so I just committed on the spot.”

It will be a hell of a story if this kid turns out to be a key contributor.

Colorado AD Rick George wants the understaffed NCAA to reign in NIL tampering (lol.)

“Just because we have NIL, it doesn’t eliminate the rules,” George says. “Everybody is like, ‘It’s NIL!’ I am totally in favor of NIL done right. It’s really good. [Athletes] should be able to monetize their NIL, but a lot of what’s going on out there is not NIL.” Since the NIL concept began last July, college officials say there is well-documented evidence that boosters and collectives have arranged deals with prospects, many striking agreements before recruits signed with their new school. There is evidence of some boosters even hosting prospects at their homes and flying them to visit campuses, which all constitutes NCAA violations, leaders say.

Video footage of George during this interview;

Scott Satterfield thinks Alabama tampered with Tyler Harrell though he admits that he has nothing more than his own intuition to prove it.

Satterfield “believes it occurred,” the report states, but, there is nothing he can prove. “I think it’s not only him, it’s happened before here,” Satterfield told 247Sports. “Last year, we had a few guys that jumped into the portal and the next day they’re announcing where they’re going. You can look at that and know that something went on before they were in the portal.”

With Jordan Addison, there were strong reports of a NIL deal in place from USC boosters before Addison had even entered the portal. That is a very different deal from players recruiting one another, which will forever be unenforceable. That would be a reality with the one time transfer, NIL or not.

Turns out that the G5 coaches are already tiring of the big schools tampering with their best players.

That is until the subject turns to tampering, which is when UNT head coach Seth Littrell’s usual stoic nature gives way to a simmering anger. Like almost every other coach in college football this offseason, Littrell has battled to keep his roster intact. Littrell said tampering is at an “all-time high” with the worst offenses occurring by those he once considered friends. “If you’re going to go behind my back on one of my guys, I think you’re chickenshit,” Littrell told 247Sports. “There’s no loyalty in that. If you go behind my back, I have nothing to do with you – ever.”

Lovely times for college football. Just lovely.

Alabama may be out on Arch Manning, and that is probably best for all involved.

“So Bama obviously loves Eli Holstein. They’re not going to basically wait around for Arch. They see Eli as a guy and they sound like they’re going to zero in on him and make a hard push for him if you’ve got (head coach) Nick Saban calling him. “And I assume the pitch went something like, ‘Hey, last quarterback, Mac Jones, went in the first round. He’s already balling out for the Patriots. Bryce Young will be a top-10 pick next year. Why would you not want to play for this program? Why would you want to go anywhere else?’ Blair, if you’re a quarterback right now. “So fascinating to see if Eli does go to Alabama and then immediately our attention will turn to Arch. Does that remove Alabama? You have to assume it does. Does that give Texas a big leg up for Arch Manning, our No. 1 overall player right now, or does Georgia — are they maybe kind of able to make some noise right there with Arch? They currently are doing pretty well.”

Holstein is a talented prospect in his own right who will likely be a bit more content to sit behind future Heisman candidate Ty Simpson for a couple of seasons.

Last, this is disturbing.

Related Brother of Clemson Football Coach Dabo Swinney arrested on child exploitation charges

The brother of Clemson Head Football Coach Dabo Swinney is facing charges of child exploitation following an investigation, according to South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson. Investigators received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) involving Henry Ervil Swinney III, 53, of Clemson, and a second suspect — 22-year-old Carson Alexander Radlein of Central.

To be clear, there is no indication that Dabo is involved in any way. Still quite disturbing.

That’s about it for today. Have a great weekend.

Roll Tide.