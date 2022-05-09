You know what this is. Let’s get to it.
[*indicates player leads the SEC]
RBR ALL-SEC
- IF - Danielle Gibson, Arkansas .446 BA*, 12 2B, 18 HR, 62 RBI*, 48 RUNS, .680 SLG%, .494 OB%
- IF - Haley Lee, TAMU .427 BA, 14 2B, 14 HR, 41 RBI, 50 RUNS, .800 SLG%, .566 OB%
- IF - Skylar Wallace, Florida .392, 10 2B, 5 HR, 42 RBI, 65 RUNS*, 46 SB* (13 more than next closest), .628 SLG%, .559 OB%
- IF - Erin Coffel, UK .418, 9 2B, 17 HR, 58 RBI, 39 RUNS, .842 SLG%, .477 OB%
- C - Mia Davidson, MSU .399, 11 2B, 21 HR*, 40 RBI, 44 RUNS, .935 SLG*, .574 OB%*
- OF - KB Sides, Arkansas .404, 11 2B, 12 HR, 38 RBI, 58 RUNS, .744 SLG%, .510 OB%.
- OF - Jayda Kearney, UGA .368, 6 2B, 15 HR, 54 RBI, 40 RUNS, .736 SLG%, .453 OB%
- OF - Renee Abernathy, UK .331, 6 2B, 13 HR, 47 RBI, 35 RUNS, .701 SLG%, .427 OB%
- DP - Linnie Malkin, Arkansas .407, 5 2B, 19 HR, 62 RBI*, 26 RUNS, .932 SLG, .493 OB%*
- P - Montana Fouts, Alabama 22-5 1.97 ERA, 254 K, 49 BB, .182 OPP BA
- P - Maddie Penta, Auburn 23-8 1.79 ERA, 247 K, 44 BB, .183 OPP BA
- P - Elizabeth Hightower, Florida 14-6 2.24 ERA, 126 K, 59 BB, .210 OPP BA
- P - Ali Kilponen, LSU 18-6 2.25 ERA, 134 K, 75 BB, .212 OPP BA
COACH OF THE YEAR
Courtney Deifel, Arkansas - A second straight SEC regular season title.
FANS OF THE YEAR
Alabama consistently sells out at home and on the road, and does so with one of the largest stadium capacity in the nation of 3,940. From the Taco versus Hot Sauce race to the rail on the first baseline to the Brickyard, Bama fans are all in.
FRESHMAN OF THE YEAR
Bri Ellis, AUB .299, 8 2B, 18 HR, 45 RBI, 30 RUNS, .766 SLG%, .384 OB%
RUNNER-UPS
- Kendra Falby, Florida .376 5 2B, 3 HR, 24 RBI, 47 RUNS, .491 SLG%, .442 OB%, 33-36 SB
- Koko Wooley, Texas A&M .353 8 2B, 0 HR, 14 RBI, 41 RUNS, .461 SLG%, .393 OB%, 25-27 SB
- Megan Bloodworth, Alabama .313 6 2B, 7 HR, 29 RBI, 14 RUNS, .615 SLG%, .419 OB%
DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Hannah Adams, Florida, 2B - 134 CHANCES, 61 PUT-OUTS, 73 ASSISTS, 0 ERRORS
PITCHER OF THE YEAR
Montana Fouts, Alabama - 22-5, 1.97 ERA, 254 K, 49 BB, .182 OPP BA
RUNNER-UP
- Maddie Penta, AU 23-8 1.79 ERA, 247 K, 44 BB, .183 OPP BA
PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Danielle Gibson, Arkansas
RUNNER-UPS
- Montana Fouts, Alabama
- Linnie Malkin, Arkansas
- Skylar Wallace, Florida
