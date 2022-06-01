With the advent of the ill-conceived Early Signing Period in December, June has transformed into the biggest recruiting month of the year. U.S. high school spring terms come to a close and rising seniors and juniors with hopes of playing college football begin camping at various colleges across the country. June 1 is also a beginning of an NCAA Quiet Period in which coaching staffs are not allowed to have off-campus contact or scouting. Thus, getting prospects on campus in that stretch is vital. The time is crunched further since this span is then followed - for absolutely NO good reason - by a Dead Period from June 27 to July 24.

In the next 25 days, Nick Saban will host ten high school camps (plus one youth camp that is already sold out). It is a time for in-person evaluating by the Bama staff, some of which will result in offers. It is also the new popular time for Official Visits. As of post, Alabama will be hosting 23 recruits on OVs for the month of June.

2022

First off, we can close the book on the Class of 2022 as the remaining newcomers have all arrived on campus and moved in.

By all accounts, everyone showed up and found their rooms okay. However, rolltide.com has not updated the roster as of yet.

NEW RULE

The NCAA recently announced that it has removed the 25-man limit on scholarships for football in order to combat player attrition - a crisis which was created by the NCAA. This is the NCAA in a nutshell: come up with a poorly-thought out rule, and then follow it up with MORE dumb rules to offset the original rule.

DECOMMIT?

Not exactly. What Elliot Washington II is doing is unclear but at this point he is still considered committed to Alabama. The timeline of the 4-star safety is a bit out of sorts. He camped at Alabama last June 2021 and soon after earned an offer like many others do. Whether he had the green light or not, Washington committed in January of this year. For roster management reasons, Nick Saban would prefer recruits wait to announce until after the previous class has their final Signing Day, the first Wednesday of February. That is not to say that Washington is not wanted in Tuscaloosa. Yet, his actions of late will make one wonder what his intentions are.

In April, Washington took an unofficial visit Michigan State - an act which had all the Sparty crootin’ experts all atwitter that there would be a flip forthcoming. He has scheduled an official visit to lovely East Lansing for June 17. Last Thursday, he sent out a cryptic tweet with the ironic title of “Trusting the Process”. His statement mentioned wanting to “fully evaluate and compare all my opportunities as a student-athlete”. Maybe he is looking for NIL money. Maybe he is truly interested in what Mel Tucker is building. Maybe, he likes that the Sparty uniforms look like his high school unis. Who knows? But maybe like many before, he is just “enjoying the process”.

The fact that Washington has yet to take an official visit to Alabama should not be lost on anyone. Alabama still has the opportunity to host him and seal the deal. In addition, he is the son of Elliot Washington Sr. who played basketball at the Capstone for Wimp Sanderson in the early 1990s. For these reasons and the more obvious, it would make sense that in the end he signs with the Tide.

On a related note, 5-star DB Bama commit Jahlil Hurley will be on campus this weekend for an unofficial visit. Recent rumors of a flip to Auburn have been . Getting him back in Tuscaloosa will certainly aid the Tide’s relationship with the Florence, AL native.

COMMIT

Bama got their guy!



Eli Holstein is going to make opposing defenses pay when he gets to Tuscaloosa



Here’s why: pic.twitter.com/UiGALutPIl — J.D. PicKell (@jdpickell) May 25, 2022

Rivals of the Crimson Tide are going to say that Bama whiffed on Arch Manning, so they are settling for Eli Holstein. This notion is far from the truth. Holstein is a guy they wanted regardless of what the other guy does. The 4-star recently shattered the SPARQ scores at an Elite 11 event and has a great work ethic.

In college football recruiting, it is good to get out ahead of the “Quarterback Dominoes” and get your guy early. After zeroing in on Holstein, Manning, and Dylan Lonergan, it became clear the more they saw of Holstein, the more they liked him. In their eyes, he was dead even as a take as Arch was. That said, a second signal caller in this class is not out of the question. In a perfect world, it is highly recommended to have four scholarship quarterbacks on the roster. Alabama has had a run of field generals leave school early for the bright lights of the NFL with eligibility still remaining that left the Tide one QB short the last few years. #BamaProblems. With the high-probabilty of Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young departing after the coming season, the Tide would again be in that hole. Alabama would most likely still take Manning if he wants to commit. It just doesn’t feel like that will happen as of now.

Holstein made his pledge to Alabama on May 24. He hails from Zachary, Louisiana which is about 18 miles from the LSU campus. He had previously been committed to Jimbo Fisher at Texas A&M, which endears him that much more to Tide fans.

He is rated as the No. 54 overall player and No. 8 quarterback in the nation, according to the 247Sports Composite.

OFFICIAL VISITS

The Crimson Tide will be hosting six intriguing prospects this weekend starting June 3.