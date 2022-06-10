Out of Control R10:

If you’re not of a certain generation (X), you might not get the appeal of the female pop stars featured on our first track today, but there was a time they had me, well, head over heels (okay, fine, I still get gaga over the Go-Go’s, so, yeah, whatever). Anyway, as you can see, today’s ten takes tours of a few different decades and genres, so you should see something that gets your toes to tappin’. If not, just go ahead and show us what we’re missing with your own tunes in the comments below. That’s how we roll, Tide fans. Peace.

Head Over Heels by The Go-Go’s Without Blinking by Superchunk Killing an Arab by The Cure Drip Too Hard by Lil Baby & Gunna I Wish by Stevie Wonder Rockin’ In The Free World by Neil Young Only Love Can Break Your Heart by Neil Young Teenage Kicks by The Undertones Holiday in Cambodia by Dead Kennedys It’s True That We Love One Another by White Stripes