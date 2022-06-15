The Crimson Tide just completed perhaps the biggest recruiting weekend of the off-season, but the mad rush to the June 27 Dead Period soldiers on.

5-stars QB Arch Manning, OT Francis Mauigoa, OT Kadyn Proctor, ILB Anthony Hill, and RB Richard Young, and four 4-stars were all in Tuscaloosa on Official Visits this past weekend. No commitments resulted but such a thing rarely does it happen the weekend of the OV. However, there could be some in the coming weeks after some of these recruits round out their OV lists.

To the surprise of everyone outside the Alabama Universe, there was no real hype around the appearance of the Mannings. Don’t take that as a bad sign. Bama does their thing and the Mannings do theirs. It is not about social media clicks with either party. It’s all business. This courtship is not over yet.

The real crazy thing about this past weekend was the amount of 2024 prospects who were being wooed. Most of them were camping but had time to meet with coaches - and for some, have the privilege of entering the hallowed halls of Mal Moore Athletic Facility and into the office of Nick Saban himself. It is pretty impressive the energy and organization Saban has for all this activity.

OFFICIAL VISITORS

It has been a parade of 5-stars through the Capstone and it continues on this weekend with ten prospects on Official Visits June 17-19 as of post.

CB Cormani McClain , 5-stars, #3 (Lakeland, FL) 6-1.5 / 165 - This is a big one. Excellent foot speed, ball skills, instincts, he has it all. He recorded nine interceptions as a sophomore and ten more as a junior. He has been laser-timed 4.5 in the 40. Some of the crootin’ experts peg Florida as his leader. But that sort of thing can change in a hurry once a guy steps on the campus of the University of Alabama. Tuscaloosa is his first OV. The dream team of Holmon Wiggins and Travaris Robinson are heading this one up.

Working Knee jumps with 45 pass sets(6’6 295lbs OT/DT) pic.twitter.com/ruUNrCw4oh — Samson Okunlola ‘23 (@SAMSONOKUNLOLA_) May 19, 2021

WR Shelton Sampson , 5-stars, #30 (Baton Rouge, LA) 6-4 / 181 - He is by far the tallest receiving prospect in the Top 250. Alabama, Florida State, LSU, Oregon and Texas A&M are all getting OVs. His former HS head coach has some connection to FSU, but that guy left for another job. The new coach went to LSU. I’m not feeling it but it’s a long way to December.

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 15 OV

WR Malik Benson 6-1 / 185, Hutchinson C.C. (Lansing, KS) - This croot is undertaking a whirlwind two weeks of OVs with a June 3 trip to LSU, followed by a stop at Tennessee on June 10. Then he’ll be in Tuscaloosa on June 15 and June 17 at Georgia. Due to the weekday visit and the quick turnaround, it would seem Bama is not a serious contender for him. (No juco rankings have been calculated at this time.)

KICKERS

As mentioned last week, Alabama held a kicking camp/tryout last Saturday. Word had it that the best of the bunch would earn an offer from the Crimson Tide. And the winner is...

Peyton Woodring (5-10/165) did not even have a profile on 247sports or Rivals as of last weekend. Kohl’s Kicking ranks him the #4 placekicker. MaxPreps named him first Team Junior All-American for his performance last year. He is also his team’s longsnapper on the punt team. According to Hudl, he benches 225 and squats 305. The Lafayette, LA resident reportedly has a 4.0 GPA and scored a 26 on his ACT. Woodring also has offers from Air Force and UL-Laffy with more to surely come.

TEAM RANKINGS

Are you freaking out because Alabama’s 2023 class is ranked #46 in team rankings??!?!?1!

Well, fear not. The 247 team rankings are weighted measurements. Texas Tech is currently ranked second but that is because they have 20 commits. 15 of those are 3-stars and two have no stars at all. So... grain of salt...

Even though the Crimson Tide has a measly FOUR commits (pearls grasped!!), they have the highest average individual rankings by a wide margin.

#46 Alabama, 4 Commits, 96.09 #15 Southern Cal, 8 Commits, 94.41 #6 Ohio State, 10 Commits, 92.80 #1 Notre Dame, 15 Commits, 92.72 #9 Georgia, 9 Commits, 92.39 #26 Oregon, 6 Commits, 92.14 #38 LSU, 5 Commits, 92.12 #28 Texas, 5 Commits, 91.55 #40 Texas A&M, 5 Commits, 91.55 #13 Tennessee, 9 Commits, 91.07

[SIDE NOTE: If Alabama does sign a kicker - and one with few to no stars at that - it will knock their ranking down a bit. Another grain of salt...]

COMING UP

Set yourself an alert for July 8 at 6:45pm CT. That is when 5-Star DL Peter Woods says he will announce his decision. The finalists are Alabama, Clemson, Florida, and charitably Jackson State. I absolutely 100% expect him to pick the Tide. The Thompson HS (Alabaster, AL) student is the #23 ranked player in the nation. Enjoy his highlight video: