Jumbo Package: Opposing coach says to Bama haters, 2022 will be “longest season of your life”

Happy Thursday, everyone. We got a little scheduling news yesterday. Alabama has its annual FCS bodybags lined up for a while.

The Crimson Tide are set to play Eastern Illinois in 2025 and Tennessee-Martin in 2028, according to a report from FBSchedules.com. UT-Martin was set to play at Bryant-Denny Stadium in 2020 before the SEC opted to play a league-only schedule during the pandemic season.

UT Martin is coached by Ty Simpson’s father, but Ty will be spinning the football on Sundays by then.

Tyler Harrell wants to become the fastest man in college football history.

Hardwick said in their discussions every week that he and Harrell talk about wanting him to be one of the fastest in the 40. “We want to run low 4.1s,” Hardwick said. “That’s our goal.” Finish with an official time in that range, and Hardwick will be the first of many in Harrell’s career lining up to get a chance to work with the speedster. “He wants to catch some touchdowns from Bryce Young, and carry the legend the receivers have built through the years,” Hardwick said. “He wants to be the next great receiver to come through Alabama.”

Let it be written.

Chase Goodbread notes that Texas A&M AD Ross Bjork’s email requesting Saban’s suspension came after Jimbo made an ass of himself at the impromptu press conference.

Fisher didn’t start this dust-up, but he unquestionably slung most of the mud. His athletics director wrote that Saban’s remarks were ”beneath the dignity of the SEC and corrosive to the fabric of sportsmanship in college football” exactly 10 minutes after his own coach took those very concerns to a fresh low. What went through Bjork’s mind in the brief period between Fisher’s comments and sending his email? Nobody could blame him for being upset by Saban’s comments, but common sense should’ve told him that the righteous tone in his email had just been completely undermined by his own coach. At that point, the letter shouldn’t have been sent at all.

Alabama’s quarterbacks and linebackers continue to get all kinds of love.

If you bring back the Heisman-winning quarterback and former top-100 recruits, it earns you a spot on the top of this list. Bryce Young was sensational in his first season as a starter, completing 66.9% of his passes for 4,872 yards passing and 47 touchdowns. He threw for more than 300 yards 10 times, including a 369-yard performance in the College Football Playoff National Championship and 421 yards and three scores in the SEC title game. The depth behind Young is green, but Jalen Milroe and Ty Simpson were among the most pursued players in the nation. If Simpson and Milroe are good enough for Nick Saban, we trust them.

“Chris Braswell, a former five-star guy, is third on this list and would be a premier pass rusher on any other team. That’s just how deep they are. But I didn’t say edge rusher. I said the linebacker room, period.” Braswell did not play in 2020 but appeared in seven games in 2021. He had limited action and finished with 13 total tackles, seven solo tackles and one tackle for loss. However, Braswell has a lot of potential. As a member of the Class of 2020, Braswell was a five-star prospect out of Baltimore (Md.) St. Frances Academy according to the 247Sports Composite. He was the No. 2 overall prospect in Maryland, the No. 2 weak-side defensive end in the class and the No. 19 overall prospect in the class. He was also ranked the No. 387 overall prospect all-time.

Last, an anonymous coach is very high on the Tide this year.

“If you’re sick of Bama, buckle up, because it’s going to be the longest season of your life,” the second coach said of the Crimson Tide. “Right now, they project to have the best offensive and defensive player in the country and have the deepest roster in the best conference in the nation. They’re a de facto pick to win the SEC and the national championship.”

This is going to be a fun ride.

That’s about it for now. Have a great day.

Roll Tide.