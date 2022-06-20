The Crimson Tide did not have to look far to pick up their fifth commitment for the Class of 2023. Wilkin Formby plays his high school ball at nearby Northridge about a ten minute drive from Bryant-Denny Stadium. 247sports Composite ranks him the No. 83 overall prospect. He stands at daunting 6’7’’ and weighs a solid 295 lbs. He is yet another outstanding prospect from the bumper crop of recruits from the great state of Alabama.

Formby plays right tackle for the Jaguars but has the talent and skills to potentially play any position across the line. He is a strong blocker with excellent footwork. Although a gentle giant off the field, when is between the white lines and the whistle blows, he is known to have a bit of a nasty streak.

Wilkin picked Alabama over Ole Miss, Oklahoma, LSU and to a lesser degree Auburn and Tennessee. Bama OL coach Eric Wolford is credited with his recruitment.

