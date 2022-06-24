Just Discovered R10:

Crate-of-ale opening sounds wunnerful to me right now, how’s ‘bout you, friend? Anyway, it’s good to be home with no additional VoxCoralBeth obstacles to this week’s Random 10. Y’all enjoy and add your own if you have the time. Peace...

Some Girls Are Bigger Than Others by The Smiths Hairshirt by R.E.M. Nag by Joan Jett & The Blackhearts Skip Steps 1 & 3 by Superchunk Our Lips Are Sealed by The Go-Go’s Reparations! by KA$HDAMI Spirits in the Material World by The Police Step Into the Light by James Hall Trouble Man by Marvin Gaye Galley Slave by Southern Culture on the Skids

Bonus: Starfish and Coffee by Prince