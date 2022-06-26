COMMIT: Alabama Football picks up the 6A Mr. Football from Mississippi for 2023

Every so often, we get a single emoji Tweet out of the blue from THE Peter Golding himself:

— Pete Golding (@CoachGolding) June 26, 2022

When the elephant makes an appearance, a new recruit will soon be on the Tide’s commitment list.

This time, it only took a few hours for the new addition to be revealed:

Brayson Hubbard is a 3-star athlete from the Mississippi Gulf Coast who was previously committed to Southern Miss as a baseball player. He’s apparently picked up steam in summer camps, though, and has recently received offers from Bama and Mississippi State.

Hubbard is a multi-sport athlete who was a defensive back early in his career before switching to QB as a Sophomore and running for north of 1000 yards each of the last two seasons. He was offered by Mississippi State to be a WR, and he’s apparently being recruited by Alabama to be a safety.

As with many of these “athlete” QB types, he’s likely viewed first and foremost as a special teams player who could eventually develop as a defensive back... And could be an emergency QB.

He’s got legit speed, though, and has it packed in a 6’2” 190 frame that I’m sure the coaches find very intriguing. Despite being new to playing QB, Hubbard was named Mississippi’s 6A Mr. Football after the 2021 season.

He’s currently ranked 11th in the Magnolia state, the 59th ranked “athlete”, and is 658th overall in the 247 Composite.