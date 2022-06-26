COMMIT: Alabama Football Picks up elite 5-star in-state defensive back for 2023

When Pete Golding tweeted out an elephant earlier today, we all expected a new recruit to commit to the Tide. And 3-star Mississippi athlete Brayson Hubbard delivered. But Saban wasn’t done, and only a couple of hours later, the 5-star cornerback out of Alabaster, Alabama, Tony Mitchell, committed to the Tide to cap off a major Sunday for the Tide’s recruiting class.

At 6’2”, Mitchell is a lengthy athlete that may suggest he’s an outside corner, but don’t be surprised if the elite prospect is someone being viewed as a game-changing slot defender or even a deep safety by the Alabama coaching staff.

From 247:

“Possesses ideal size for his position at 6-foot-2 and 180-pounds. Appears to possess growth potential to add additional weight to his frame. Displays good athleticism in multiple positions throughout the secondary. “Long reactionary defensive back with fluid hips that transitions smoothly in and out of breaks. More of a smooth hipped athlete than he is quick twitch explosive. Appears to have good short area quickness and change of direction ability. Displays good patience and suddenness as a man to man slot defender. Possesses above average play speed. Could see a natural progression to a deep middle defender or as a nickel from his corner position. “Flashes some key and diagnose ability in the short to intermediate part of the field. Willing run support defender with the ability to play in space. Demonstrates some ability to play the ball but has limited ball production.

Mitchell is the #15 overall player in the country, the #2 cornerback, and the #2 player in the state of Alabama, and committed to the Tide over a final list Georgia, Texas A&M, and Auburn.

His commitment gives Alabama 7 total players in the class, joining Jahlil Hurley as another 5-star defensive back from within the home state. In just one day, Alabama’s recruiting class has now jumped from the 40s to #21 overall. None of the teams ahead of the Tide have less than 10 commitments, and Alabama’s average per recruit is tops in the country.

Roll Tide!