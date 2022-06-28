Coming out of Memphis’ Bartlett High School in 2021, Justin Jefferson did not even have a recruiting profile on any of the crootin services sites. Even now, he still has no ranking among his peers. If you said the name “Justin Jefferson”, most people would think of the former LSU and current Vikings wide receiver of the same name. This Jefferson hopes to make a name for himself.

The pick-six that put the NAIL in Houston’s coffin. 38-20 @WeAreBartlettFB pic.twitter.com/NCJZrGB3KC — Lauren Cady Reaves (@lauren_cady) October 3, 2020

As a high school senior at linebacker, he tallied 116 tackles (74 solo), three sacks, two interceptions (one game-clinching pick-6), and one forced fumble en route to being named First-Team All-Metro (Memphis) and All-State (TN). But still no offers. Thus, he opted to attend Pearl River CC (Miss.) where as a starting freshman, he had 53 tackles, 13 TFL, three sacks, two fumble recoveries, one INT, and one pass break up in just nine games. According to the Pearl staff, he ran a 4.34 in the 40 last November.

Pearl River CC signee @JustinJ1_ hits a 60” SEATED BOX JUMP man what the hell is goin on at Shabazz Fitness?? ‍♂️ #MWJW pic.twitter.com/cnke6NwjW3 — Coach Shabazz CSCS (@Teamshabazz9) March 10, 2021

This is one of those great stories about a guy who did not get much attention out of high school but stuck his nose to the grindstone and worked his way into one of the most sought-after prospect in the country. After a big 2022 spring game for Pearl, he caught the eyes of many scouts. Very soon after on April 9th of this year, he received his first FBS offers from ULL and Charlotte. After a few more offers rolled in, Virginia Tech became his first Power-5 offer in May. From there, things blew up with multiple P5 offers. His big break came in early June where he camped at Alabama and blew the Crimson Tide staff away. Almost instantly, he became a priority for Alabama.

Needless to say, the 6-2 and 215-pound prospect is incredibly talented and strong. He has great vision and a nose for the ball. Alabama believes him to be game ready right now but he’ll have another year at PRCC.



Jefferson likely plays Will-Linebacker for the Tide. Alabama is not expected to sign too many LBs in this class.

Jefferson picked Alabama over Florida and Texas A&M. He is the eighth commit to the 2023 class. He plans to officially visit Alabama during the Fall season. Bama DC Pete Golding is credited with his recruitment.

