In perhaps the biggest recruiting weekend of the off-season, the Crimson Tide will host nine prospects on Official Visits June 10-12.

Not only will the latest generation of Manning quarterback be in Tuscaloosa, but also three of the top ten and five of the top 24 ranked rising seniors will be in attendance. This batch will have a bit of an international flavor with one European recruit and one from the South Pacific.

OFFICIAL VISITORS

QB Arch Manning , 5-star, #1 overall, 6-4 / 215 (New Orleans) - Predicting the landing spot of the nation’s top-ranked prospect is a tricky proposition. The Manning family are very savvy about the whole process and will be certain they find the best program for his talents. Despite the commitment by Eli Holstein, Alabama is definitely not out of the running. Arch OV’d Georgia last weekend and will head to Texas on June 17. WAY TOO EARLY PICK : Texas

OT Kadyn Proctor , 5-star, #10, 6-7 / 330 (Pleasant Hill, Iowa) - Bama might have a better chance with Manning than with this guy. Many of the experts have this guy pegged as a Hawkeye. Although, the Crimson Tide did manage to wrench Cedar Falls 4-star OL Ross Pierschbacher out of the clutches of Kirk Ferentz in 2014. It appears that Proctor might just be the first 5-star from Iowa and is definitely the highest ranked prospect since Pierschbacher was No. 73. He has not announced any finalists, but his OVs are to Alabama, Michigan, Oregon, Penn State, and for some reason Arkansas State where he visited on Monday. He won’t OV to Iowa but has been there unofficially about a dozen times. WAY TOO EARLY PICK : Iowa

OT Wilkin Formby , 4-star, #82 (Northridge HS, Tuscaloosa, AL) - It has been awhile since a local kid has been a top prospect at the offensive line position. Although he is a legacy, lives in Tuscaloosa and grew up watching the Crimson Tide, his commitment to Alabama is no slam dunk. He named a final five of Bama, Auburn, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Tennessee, and has an OV planned for LSU. Depending on who you believe, this kid is between 6-7 and 6-8 and weighs around 295-300 lbs. WAY TOO EARLY PICK : Ole Miss

COMMIT VISIT

QB Eli Holstein, 4-star, #59, 6-4 / 222 (Zachary LA) - Bama’s quarterback commit will be in attendance but in an unofficial capacity. Perhaps he wants to size up this Arch kid everyone is talking about? It will be nice having him there to bend the ears of some of these other fellas as well.

Zachary (La) QB Eli Holstein throwing at ⁦@Elite11⁩ , had some very good testing numbers earlier with a 4.64-40, 4.19 shuttle and 38” VJ pic.twitter.com/itliVdbdVt — Greg Biggins (@GregBiggins) May 1, 2022

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 15 OV

WR Malik Benson 6-1 / 185, Hutchinson C.C. (Lansing, KS) - This croot is undertaking a whirlwind two weeks of OVs with a June 3 trip to LSU, followed by a stop at Tennessee on June 10. Then he’ll be in Tuscaloosa on June 15 and June 17 at Georgia. Due to the weekday visit and the quick turnaround, it would seem Bama is not a serious contender for him. (No juco rankings have been calculated at this time.)

KICKERS

Alabama is hosting their annual kicking camp on Saturday. This year, it is more of an audition. Some sources have said that current Bama kicker Will Reichard will forgo any fifth year options and move on to the next stage of his life. Thus, there is a belief that the Crimson Tide will make an offer to at least one kicker after this weekend.

Hoover’s Peyton Argent is a prime candidate. Kohl’s Professional Camps projects him as the nation’s #8 kicker. Hold your head up, Peyton!