Highly Inflammable R10:

Whether your waiting to explode or just another pseudo quasi intellectual, please join us in our weekly revelry here at the Random 10. In case you don’t know how it works by now, first I show you mine, then you show us yours in the comments below. Thank you for your participation. Party on, dudes!

Highly Inflammable by X-Ray Spex Good in Bed by Dua Lipa My Sweet Lord by George Harrison Sweet Caroline by Neil Diamond Left of the Dial by The Replacements Crazy Little Thing Called Love by Queen Super Gremlin by Kodak Black London by The Smiths Beat on the Brat by The Ramones Sunday Morning Coming Down by Johnny Cash