Josh Snead and team decided to give us an offseason surprise as conference realignment continues to circle. It’s a solid effort, as usual.

Enjoy.

The SEC decides to hold auditions. pic.twitter.com/QqTAVoXgmQ — SEC Shorts (@SECShorts) July 11, 2022

Most of us would rather go backward than forward at this point, but no sense in fighting the inevitable. At least we should be able to laugh about it a little, eh?

Roll Tide.