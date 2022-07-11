COMMIT: Alabama Football picks up top 100 QB for 2023 recruiting class

Earlier this afternoon, QB Dylan Lonergan announced on a live stream that he was committing to Alabama. The 9th overall QB in the nation, Lonergan has long made it clear to the recruiting analysts that the commitment of Eli Holstein has no effect on his decision, and he’d be more than happy to be part of a two-QB class and compete with anyone for the job.

Tabbed by the Top247 and 247Sports Composite as the nation’s No. 9 quarterback, the 6-foot-2, 215-pound Lonergan threw for 3,392 yards and 32 touchdowns to just three interceptions as a junior. He added another 645 yards rushing and seven more scores. Georgia and Ohio State were two other opportunities he looked hard at earlier in his process. Lonergan, who also touches 93 mph as a standout pitcher, took several visits to Alabama including a trip in the spring and a return on his official in June. “I’d just say the ability to develop in both sports and really playing on the biggest stage there is in college football and competing for the Natty every year,” Lonergan said of what set Alabama apart from the rest. “The fact they do everything right and their attention to detail with everything from nutrition to strength training, they take their time and that’s why they’re great. Being able to play for Nick Saban and Coach (Bill) O’Brien and being part of a baseball program that’s trending upwards is exciting.”

Lonergan is also a legitimate high level baseball prospect. As of now, there’s talk he may try to do the dual-sport thing, though those rarely seem to work out.

ESPN’s recruiting service in particular loves Lonergan’s pure arm talent, rating him as high as #63 overall. The 247 Composite has him at #93. He’s played at the highest level of football in Georgia as a multi-year starter in a similar offense to what Alabama already runs. He’s a strong runner who can power through tackles with his stock 220-pound frame and combines that with a big arm.

His commitment pushes Alabama up to the #12 overall class with plenty more room to grow.

Roll Tide!