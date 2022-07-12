College football fans can begin to see the pinprick light at the end of the off-season tunnel with upcoming SEC Media Days.

When is 2022 SEC Media Days for Football?

July 18-21, 2022

Where is 2022 SEC Media Days being held?

At the College Football Hall of Fame and The Omni Atlanta Hotel at CNN Center in Atlanta, GA.

Who will be there?

Coincidentally, Nick Saban will be bringing the three Alabama players who were just announced as first team preseason All-America team by Athlon: Will Anderson, Bryce Young, and Jordan Battle.

Alabama

Will Anderson, LB, Junior

Jordan Battle, DB, Senior

Bryce Young, QB, Junior

Arkansas

Jalen Catalon, S, Junior

KJ Jefferson, QB, Junior

Bumper Pool, LB, Senior

Auburn

Tank Bigsby, RB, Junior

Derick Hall, Edge, Senior

John Samuel Shenker, TE, Senior

Florida

Anthony Richardson, QB, Sophomore

Richard Gouraige, OL, Junior

Ventrell Miller, LB, Senior

Georgia

Stetson Bennett, QB, Senior

Nolan Smith, LB, Senior

Sedrick Van Pran, OL, Sophomore

Kentucky

Will Levis, QB, Senior

Kenneth Horsey, OG, Senior

DeAndre Square, ILB, Senior

LSU

Jack Bech, WR, Sophomore

Mike Jones, LB, Junior

BJ Ojulari, DE, Junior

Ole Miss

Nick Broeker, OL, Senior

Cedric Johnson, DE, Junior

Jonathan Mingo, WR, Senior

Mississippi State

Jaden Crumedy, DT, Graduate Senior

Nathaniel Watson, LB, Graduate Senior

Austin Williams, WR, Graduate Senior

Missouri

Barrett Banister, WR, Graduate Senior

Martez Manuel, DB, Senior

Isaiah McGuire, DL, Senior

South Carolina

Jovaughn Gwyn, OL, Senior

Dakereon Joyner, WR, Senior

Zacch Pickens, DL, Senior

Tennessee

Trevon Flowers, S, Senior

Hendon Hooker, QB, Graduate Senior

Cedric Tillman, WR, Graduate Senior

Texas A&M

Demani Richardson, DB, Senior

Layden Robinson, OL, Junior

Ainias Smith, WR/AP, Senior

Vanderbilt

Ben Bresnahan, TE, Graduate Senior

Anfernee Orji, LB, Senior

Mike Wright, QB, Junior

The schedule has not been released as of yet. SEC Network will once again air the festivities.