College football fans can begin to see the pinprick light at the end of the off-season tunnel with upcoming SEC Media Days.
When is 2022 SEC Media Days for Football?
July 18-21, 2022
Where is 2022 SEC Media Days being held?
At the College Football Hall of Fame and The Omni Atlanta Hotel at CNN Center in Atlanta, GA.
Who will be there?
Coincidentally, Nick Saban will be bringing the three Alabama players who were just announced as first team preseason All-America team by Athlon: Will Anderson, Bryce Young, and Jordan Battle.
- Will Anderson, LB, Junior
- Jordan Battle, DB, Senior
- Bryce Young, QB, Junior
- Jalen Catalon, S, Junior
- KJ Jefferson, QB, Junior
- Bumper Pool, LB, Senior
- Tank Bigsby, RB, Junior
- Derick Hall, Edge, Senior
- John Samuel Shenker, TE, Senior
- Anthony Richardson, QB, Sophomore
- Richard Gouraige, OL, Junior
- Ventrell Miller, LB, Senior
- Stetson Bennett, QB, Senior
- Nolan Smith, LB, Senior
- Sedrick Van Pran, OL, Sophomore
- Will Levis, QB, Senior
- Kenneth Horsey, OG, Senior
- DeAndre Square, ILB, Senior
- Jack Bech, WR, Sophomore
- Mike Jones, LB, Junior
- BJ Ojulari, DE, Junior
- Nick Broeker, OL, Senior
- Cedric Johnson, DE, Junior
- Jonathan Mingo, WR, Senior
- Jaden Crumedy, DT, Graduate Senior
- Nathaniel Watson, LB, Graduate Senior
- Austin Williams, WR, Graduate Senior
- Barrett Banister, WR, Graduate Senior
- Martez Manuel, DB, Senior
- Isaiah McGuire, DL, Senior
- Jovaughn Gwyn, OL, Senior
- Dakereon Joyner, WR, Senior
- Zacch Pickens, DL, Senior
- Trevon Flowers, S, Senior
- Hendon Hooker, QB, Graduate Senior
- Cedric Tillman, WR, Graduate Senior
- Demani Richardson, DB, Senior
- Layden Robinson, OL, Junior
- Ainias Smith, WR/AP, Senior
Vanderbilt
- Ben Bresnahan, TE, Graduate Senior
- Anfernee Orji, LB, Senior
- Mike Wright, QB, Junior
The schedule has not been released as of yet. SEC Network will once again air the festivities.
Loading comments...