SEC Media Days 2022: Bama Players Announced

Guess who?

By CB969
NCAA Football: SEC Championship-Georgia vs Alabama
See you in Birmingham.
Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

College football fans can begin to see the pinprick light at the end of the off-season tunnel with upcoming SEC Media Days.

When is 2022 SEC Media Days for Football?

July 18-21, 2022

Where is 2022 SEC Media Days being held?

At the College Football Hall of Fame and The Omni Atlanta Hotel at CNN Center in Atlanta, GA.

Who will be there?

Coincidentally, Nick Saban will be bringing the three Alabama players who were just announced as first team preseason All-America team by Athlon: Will Anderson, Bryce Young, and Jordan Battle.

Alabama

  • Will Anderson, LB, Junior
  • Jordan Battle, DB, Senior
  • Bryce Young, QB, Junior

Arkansas

  • Jalen Catalon, S, Junior
  • KJ Jefferson, QB, Junior
  • Bumper Pool, LB, Senior

Auburn

  • Tank Bigsby, RB, Junior
  • Derick Hall, Edge, Senior
  • John Samuel Shenker, TE, Senior

Florida

  • Anthony Richardson, QB, Sophomore
  • Richard Gouraige, OL, Junior
  • Ventrell Miller, LB, Senior

Georgia

  • Stetson Bennett, QB, Senior
  • Nolan Smith, LB, Senior
  • Sedrick Van Pran, OL, Sophomore

Kentucky

  • Will Levis, QB, Senior
  • Kenneth Horsey, OG, Senior
  • DeAndre Square, ILB, Senior

LSU

  • Jack Bech, WR, Sophomore
  • Mike Jones, LB, Junior
  • BJ Ojulari, DE, Junior

Ole Miss

  • Nick Broeker, OL, Senior
  • Cedric Johnson, DE, Junior
  • Jonathan Mingo, WR, Senior

Mississippi State

  • Jaden Crumedy, DT, Graduate Senior
  • Nathaniel Watson, LB, Graduate Senior
  • Austin Williams, WR, Graduate Senior

Missouri

  • Barrett Banister, WR, Graduate Senior
  • Martez Manuel, DB, Senior
  • Isaiah McGuire, DL, Senior

South Carolina

  • Jovaughn Gwyn, OL, Senior
  • Dakereon Joyner, WR, Senior
  • Zacch Pickens, DL, Senior

Tennessee

  • Trevon Flowers, S, Senior
  • Hendon Hooker, QB, Graduate Senior
  • Cedric Tillman, WR, Graduate Senior

Texas A&M

  • Demani Richardson, DB, Senior
  • Layden Robinson, OL, Junior
  • Ainias Smith, WR/AP, Senior

Vanderbilt

  • Ben Bresnahan, TE, Graduate Senior
  • Anfernee Orji, LB, Senior
  • Mike Wright, QB, Junior

The schedule has not been released as of yet. SEC Network will once again air the festivities.

