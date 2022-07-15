Jumbo Package: NCAA 2022 points of emphasis send disconcerting signals

Happy Friday, everyone. They were discussing NCAA football rule changes at Big 12 media days yesterday, and the points of emphasis drew a bit of consternation.

Here are the NCAA’s “points of emphasis” in 2022-23, according to Big 12 Coordinator of Officials Greg Burks: Targeting Disconcerting signals/clapping/defensive shifts Unsportsmanlike conduct Feigning injuries Uniform conduct Sideline management

With so many teams using a clap from the QB to signal readiness for the snap, “disconcerting signals” essentially makes it a penalty for a linebacker to clap in a loud environment in effort to get the attention of a teammate to change a call. That and further emphasis on targeting will continue to help drive offense.

Steve Sarkisian spoke highly of his former boss.

Sarkisian was asked what he took from Saban’s program and try to implement at Texas. Discipline was his answer. “I think ultimately that’s what you try to take when you leave Alabama, because you can’t try to be Nick Saban; there’s only one,” he explained. “You have to be a Steve Sarkisian. But the discipline and commitment that he has personally to that program that then he instills into his team and into his own organization is something that you try to emulate. “I cherished my time there with him. I loved my time there with him, and looking forward to playing him in week two.”

All of the realignment stuff has led to some strange bedfellows, not the least of which are Notre Dame and Alabama.

Greg Sankey’s conference may become an important ally in Notre Dame’s desire to remain independent. A Notre Dame-SEC alliance should be more productive than the farcical Alliance between the ACC, Big Ten and Pac-12, because the desired outcomes for Notre Dame and the SEC overlap. An independent Notre Dame behooves the SEC, as opposed to the Irish joining (and enriching) the Big Ten or the ACC. Plus, Notre Dame’s ideal outcome for the playoff’s future meshes with the SEC’s: The more at-large playoff bids, the better for the SEC. Same for Notre Dame.

Toppmeyer writes some whoppers sometimes, but he’s spot on here. If the SEC wants to avoid autobids, they need to be on board with independents.

Nick Kelly has a great writeup on Stone Wolford, son of OL coach Eric, who has a rare genetic condition.

Stone’s head was misshaped early, so the Wolfords needed to get him a helmet to form it. The insurance company wouldn’t cover it. “I just told the guy, ‘That’s fine,” Eric said. “‘You do your insurance deal. I’m going to make a difference about this.’” These were the beginnings of No Stone Unturned. The Wolfords started the foundation in 2008 to help kids with any disability get customized and holistic care. As part of that, the foundation’s therapeutic learning center was founded in 2012 as a 501(C)(3) nonprofit organization in Manhattan, Kansas, where Eric went to school. The Wolfords endeavored to create a place they could have gone when they lacked answers about Stone.

JD Davison had himself a day in NBA summer league.

What a game from JD Davison



28 PTS

9/14 FG

4/6 3PM

5 REB

10 AST

3 STL @jddavison10 (via @celtics)pic.twitter.com/ZPS4BCzPl3 — Overtime (@overtime) July 14, 2022

Last, this requires no commentary. It’s just superb.



