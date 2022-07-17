COMMIT: Top 50 RB Justice Haynes picks Alabama over Ohio State and Georgia

Justice Haynes, a high four-star running back out of Buford, Georgia, has committed to play for Alabama in the 2023 recruiting class. Haynes is the 4th ranked RB and #50 overall player in the country by the 247 Composite, and is ranked as high as 25th and the top overall RB by Rivals.

Haynes had an offer from nearly every program in the country, but all of his visits have only been to major programs: Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State, Clemson, USC, Notre Dame, Florida, and Ole Miss (nice, Kiffin!). He ultimately narrowed things down to the Crimson Tide, Buckeyes, and Bulldogs, and decided today to leave his home state and legacy in Georgia to play for Nick Saban.

Haynes has been a starter for the Blessed Trinity High School for three years now, racking up 163 yards per game, 9 yards per carry, and 72 total touchdowns over those three seasons, with his numbers only going up every single year. He’s transferred to the 7A powerhouse, Buford, for his senior season.

Related Tide commit Justice Haynes explains why Alabama was easy choice