COMMIT: Top 50 RB Justice Haynes picks Alabama over Ohio State and Georgia

Justice Haynes, a high four-star running back out of Buford, Georgia, has committed to play for Alabama in the 2023 recruiting class. Haynes is the 4th ranked RB and #50 overall player in the country by the 247 Composite, and is ranked as high as 25th and the top overall RB by Rivals.
Haynes had an offer from nearly every program in the country, but all of his visits have only been to major programs: Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State, Clemson, USC, Notre Dame, Florida, and Ole Miss (nice, Kiffin!). He ultimately narrowed things down to the Crimson Tide, Buckeyes, and Bulldogs, and decided today to leave his home state and legacy in Georgia to play for Nick Saban.
Haynes has been a starter for the Blessed Trinity High School for three years now, racking up 163 yards per game, 9 yards per carry, and 72 total touchdowns over those three seasons, with his numbers only going up every single year. He’s transferred to the 7A powerhouse, Buford, for his senior season.
Haynes’ father, Verron, played running back at Georgia before a career in the NFL. Many thought those ties would ultimately lead to his son signing with UGA. That’s not the case, though.
“I feel like me stepping out and paving my own way to greatness, that’s the word I like to call it … my saying that me and my dad have always been saying since I was little is get comfortable being uncomfortable,” he said. “The comfortable thing might have been to stay here and follow in my dad’s footsteps. But nah, get comfortable being uncomfortable. Just because God had a plan for my dad at Georgia does not mean that was my plan. I feel like God just talking to me that this is the plan he has for me and I’m following his plan.”
Haynes plans to put his recruiting cap on.
“I’m going to get my best friend Caleb Downs. I’m going after him, I’m going after Richard Young, Olaus (Alinen), Samson (Okunlola), those two linemen I know pretty well,” he said. “Without them you’re nothing.”
Haynes also plans to play baseball at Alabama and is close with Brad Bohannon and staff as well.
As for his own recruiting process, it’s Roll Tide the rest of the way.
“My recruitment is shut down,” Hayes said.
