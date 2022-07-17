Alabama Roster Update: Grading the new jersey numbers

RollTide.com dropped an updated roster today, with all of the summer enrollees picking their new jersey numbers and a few other players doing some switcheroos. No heights/weights were updated this time around. There’s a good chance we’ll get one more update before the season starts.

Of note, upperclassman and career backup defensive lineman Braylen Ingraham has disappeared from the roster. Nothing’s been reported on him entering the Portal or retiring, but considering his age and spot on the depth chart, it won’t be surprising.

In any case, here are all the number changes, and my thoughts:

QB Jalen Milroe #2 to #4 — Cool. I guess. Lateral move.

RB Jahmyr Gibbs #13 to #1 — It’s fine. 1 is a good number for the speedster. But 13 was cooler for sure.

RB Jase McClellan #21 to #2 — Downgrade. #21 is such a great number as a multiple of 3

RB Roydell Williams #23 to #5 — Also a downgrade. 5 is a weird number for a RB

WR Aaron Anderson #82 to #13 — I will forever stand by my opinion that WRs abandoning the 80s has been a bad move. That said, #13 is a good fit for Anderson

WR Kendrick Law #83 to #19 — WHY??? 83 is such a great number. And for 19? Seriously?

TE Robbie Ouzts — No number change, but a heck of a new moustache. Going for the Top Gun look

OL Tyler Booker #54 to #52 — Whatever. Looks like he had to change for Tyler Steen coming in

DB Terrion Arnold #12 to #3 — Clear upgrade. 12 is a QB number and should only be a QB number

DB Devonta Smith #27 to #8 — Lateral move, though I’d have stuck with 27.

Next here are the jersey numbers selected by all of the newcomers: