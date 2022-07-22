All The Gentle R10:

Greetings, audiophiles, freak-a-zoids, robots, et al. Today’s R10 starts off with a real zinger (if you’re not familiar with Zimmerman’s mostly true biographical ode to Hattie Carroll, you can read about it here), then does what it’s supposed to do and meanders around betwixt genres and decades. Please enjoy and play along by posting your own random assortment of musical melodies in the comments below. Peace, y’all...

The Lonesome Death of Hattie Carroll by Bob Dylan Black Betty by Ram Jam Diamond Dogs by David Bowie Wicked Witch by Nardo Wick Superman by R.E.M. Eight Piece Box by Southern Culture On The Skids Are You Lonesome Tonight? by Elvis Presley Bob Dylan’s Blues by Bob Dylan Lebanese Blonde by Thievery Corporation In The Sunshine by Arrested Development

Bonus: Freak-A-Zoid by Midnight Star