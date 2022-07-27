“I’m going to get my best friend Caleb Downs. I’m going after him, I’m going after Richard Young, Olaus (Alinen), Samson (Okunlola), those two linemen I know pretty well,” he said. “Without them you’re nothing.” ~ New Bama running back commit Justice Haynes

Can you feel that? That is called momentum. After a slow start to the summer, the Alabama recruiting machine is revving up into overdrive. Since July 3, the Crimson tide have picked up seven commitments and now add the twelfth ranked player in the nation to the roll call.

OL Ryqueze McElderry Anniston, AL 6’4” 325 7/4/22

Anniston, AL 6’4” 325 7/4/22 WR Malik Benson Hutchinson, KS 6’1” 185 7/5/22

Hutchinson, KS 6’1” 185 7/5/22 QB Dylan Lonergan Snellville, GA 6’2” 198 7/11/22

Snellville, GA 6’2” 198 7/11/22 RB Justice Haynes Buford, GA 5’10” 195 7/17/22

Buford, GA 5’10” 195 7/17/22 K Conor Talty Chicago, IL 6’1” 190 7/20/22

Chicago, IL 6’1” 190 7/20/22 OL Olaus Alinen Windsor, CT 6’7” 310 7/22/22

Windsor, CT 6’7” 310 7/22/22 S Caleb Downs Hoschton, GA 6’0” 185 7/27/22

#BREAKING: 5⭐️ prospect Caleb Downs — The No. 1 safety in the country — has committed to Nick Saban and @AlabamaFTBL



Downs almost had us with the hat fake. @caleb_downs2 x @BamaOnLine247 pic.twitter.com/PPbRzWNuBa — 247Sports (@247Sports) July 27, 2022

The double hat switcheroo.

Watching Caleb Downs highlights, it is clear to see he is on another level. This Hoschton, GA safety’s field vision and instincts are spectacular, as is his footwork. He has a nose for the ball and is not afraid of contact. Downs should see the field early in 2023.

5 Star ⁦@caleb_downs2⁩ with explosive knee drive , foot quickness , and working in multiple directions … this young Man is Rated the #1 Saftey in the Nation , I’m not surprised … Commitment Day Coming … #CoachEarl #Blessed #GSPathletesAgain pic.twitter.com/6OkZl9Gxpo — Earl Williams (@CoachEarl_) July 23, 2022

Downs comes from a football family. His father, Gary Downs, was a running back at NC State and a third-round pick in the 1994 NFL draft. He spent seven years in the NFL with the Giants, Broncos and Falcons. He is currently the recruiting coordinator and running backs coach at East Tennessee State. Downs’ older brother, Josh Downs, is a first team All-ACC receiver at North Carolina who had an impressive 101 receptions (fifth in the nation), 1,335 yards (10th), and 8 touchdowns as a sophomore in 2021. (2023 transfer portal perhaps??) In addition, Downs’s uncle is former NFL Pro Bowl DB Dré Bly, who is now the cornerbacks coach for the Tar Heels.

Even as a little tyke, Downs could ball. Check out the strip and recovery and then 76 yards the opposite way on the next play.

With Downs and Haynes committed, Alabama now have the TOP TWO prospects from the Peach State. Add in QB Dylan Lonergan and the Tide have three of the top four from the neighboring state to the east.

Downs had Official Visits to Georgia, Notre Dame, Alabama, and Ohio State in June and those were his finalists. Charles Kelly was the primary recruiter assisted by Travaris Robinson.

