Saw It Written R10:

I want football. I realize that this is a minor first-world issue — when I say the words, I can hear the entitlement plain as day. But I can’t help it. I’m well past ready. And what can I do about it? Not a damned thing. So Ima do what I do whenever I need a salve for my wounds and play that funky music. And I’d love to shuffle through your tunes as well in the comment section, brothers and sisters. Y’all know what to do...

Pink Moon by Nick Drake Vacation by The Go-Go’s Ex-Factor by Lauryn Hill Serenade by the Steve Miller Band Hold On, I’m Comin’ by Sam & Dave Beginning to See the Light by The Velvet Underground Chilly Winds Don’t Blow by Nina Simone Don’t Follow Me by Cody ChesnuTT Neat Neat Neat by The Damned Plastic Bag by X Ray Spex

p.s. Today is the first day I realized that #5 is about sex. Yeah, I am kinda slow...