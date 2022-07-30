“Is Nick Saban out of touch with today’s top recruiting prospects?”

Three weeks ago, one of the stupidest outlets to ever cover Alabama football trumpeted the above headline across their website. [ED.NOTE: This website is so stupid that I don’t want to link it or tell you what it is because those bozos don’t deserve the clicks. But it rhymes with “ShmuckdownAlabama”] Well, guess what ol’ Mr. Outta-Touch has done since that day. He merely picked up a SECOND 4-star quarterback, a 4-star offensive lineman, two four-stars for 2024, a high 4-star running back, and now a 5-star running back.

On Friday afternoon, Richard Young announced his pledge to the Crimson Tide and it about broke the internet.

The only time in @Rivals history dating back to 2002 where the top-two running backs picked the same school was in 2007 with Joe McKnight and Marc Tyler at USC. Alabama has now landed Nos. 1 and 2 in Justice Haynes and Richard Young @RWrightRivals @AndrewJBone pic.twitter.com/UPvL6ghx20 — Adam Gorney (@adamgorney) July 29, 2022

The real beauty of this twosome of Young and Haynes is that the latter of the two was actively recruiting his fellow running back prospect to come to Alabama. The camaraderie is already built-in and the fear of competition does not exist. Credit Haynes for his crootin prowess as he has helped the Tide reel in three blue-chippers with one to go.

“I’m going to get my best friend Caleb Downs. I’m going after him, I’m going after Richard Young, Olaus (Alinen), Samson (Okunlola), those two linemen I know pretty well,” he said. “Without them you’re nothing.” ~ New Bama running back commit Justice Haynes

The 5-foot-11, 195-pound Young ran for 1,755 yards and 19 touchdowns on 196 carries in 10 games as a junior in 2021. (I think you all can do the math there.) He is a bruising powerful back with excellent vision and blistering speed. According to 247, he ran a “wind-aided” 10.81 100 (3.0) as a junior in April 2022.

This isn’t fair.

As you can see from his highlight reel, his high school runs out of many different sets and he is comfortable in all of them. Opponents know they are going to run him, stack the line, and they still can’t take him down.

Young is not just an outstanding football player. When he’s not on the field, he spends time giving back to his community by coaching at youth football camps.

The Lehigh Acres, FL resident had Official Visits - in order - to Oklahoma, Georgia, Alabama, Notre Dame, and Oregon in June. His final three candidate schools were Alabama, Georgia, and Oregon. RB coach Robert Gillespie is credited for this recruitment with an assist from OC Bill O’Brien.

Alabama now has 16 commits for 2023. They are up to fifth in the 247sports composite team rankings. Fledgling recruiting website on3.com - whose Founder & CEO, Shannon Terry, invented the composite formula - has the Tide at tops in the nation.

UP NEXT

Keep an eye on 4-star defensive lineman Hunter Osborne from Hewitt-Trussville who will be announcing on Monday, August 1.

