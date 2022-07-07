Jumbo Package: Tide zeroing in on a pair of five-stars at defensive line, running back

I fear there is not much going on today, but we shall sally forth out of the bailey and try to slay the dragon of ennui.

Up first, is some crootin’ news on a pair of five-star targets for the Tide, one at running back, and the other at defensive line. Both have narrowed ‘Bama down to the finalists and both are announcing soon.

First, is local 5-star product Peter Woods out of Thompson. He’s long-been a ‘Bama lean, But Clemson has put on a full-court press of late. I rarely make such picks, but I think he comes to Tuscaloosa.

The Thompson High School senior will make his decision on Friday, July 8, 2022, at 6:15 p.m. CST. The commitment will be live streamed on YouTube. According to 247Sports, Woods ranks at No. 44 nationally, No. 5 in defensive lineman, and No. 5 in the state of Alabama for the class of 2023.

The second is five-star running back, Robert Young, out of Florida, who has pinned down Alabama, Georgia, and Oregon as his finalists:

“It felt like home that same day I went back for my official visit. I love it there,” said Young to On3Sports about the Capstone. According to 247Sports, the Fla., native ranks at No. 33 nationally, No. 3 in running backs, and the No. 9 prospect in the state of Florida for the class of 2023. Since getting his offer from the Crimson Tide in February of 2021, Young has had two unofficial visits and an official visit, competed in a school and junior day, plus visits from Saban and running backs coach Robert Gillespie.

Man, I love how quick he hits the hole and how shifty he is at the LOS. This would be a nice pickup. Maybe CB knows more about his lean than I do.

—

What is the hardest job in college football? Many would say it being offensive coordinator under Nick Saban — he runs through them like sailor in Bangkok with $400 in cash. But, no, many make the case it’s on the other side of the ball: trying to coach Nick Saban’s pet position, secondary.

As Saban’s DB coach, there’s nowhere to hide from his critical eye. He knows the position inside and out, having played safety at Kent State and coached the secondary every season since 1978, even as he moved up to defensive coordinator and head coach. Even now, at 70 years old, he’s hands-on at practice, running around and throwing the football as he leads DB drills. He’s basically attached at the hip to his DB coach, regularly sitting in on position meetings and providing notes, making it one of the most challenging jobs in college football. “I really feel sorry for those guys,” said Phil Parker, who coached DBs for Saban during his first season as a head coach at Toledo in 1990. Parker paused for a moment and reconsidered. “Maybe I don’t feel bad for them,” he continued. “They’re getting some knowledge and Nick is what he is. ... After you go through the regimen of what he expects of you, most of those guys go on and do a good job. “But it’s a hard job.”

—

Sure, that was a fluff piece, but it’s good fluff. And, as a matter of editorial discretion, we’ve largely decided to ignore speculation over the death of college football’s charming regionalism conference expansion.

We agree with Dan Wetzel though: actual fans want this madness to stop. And, those who care about CFB should very well be hoping for the survival of the P12:

There is an odd segment of fans and media out there, the latter most likely attached to television networks, who seem to be cheering on a consolidation of college football. Just get the top 40 or 50 teams into two or three super conferences and have them play each other. It’ll be more big brand games producing more big television numbers. Or something like that.

—

But this? This was funny — Lincoln Riley having to feign that B1G excitement of November trips to East Asscrackistan, Indiana in the middle of November.

Rutgers - USC, 9:00 a.m. in Los Angeles, just the way Ghost of John Robinson drew it up.

“This move to the Big Ten Conference positions all of our teams for long-term success,” Riley said in the statement. “It provides our student-athletes with more exposure, new resources and challenges them with elite competition. USC Football is excited to compete in the Big Ten.”

—

Former Alabama reserve RB, Keilan Robinson, has decided that a team that lost to Kansas can defeat the reigning SEC Championships.

“Ain’t no chip on our shoulder, it’s just a … it might be a chip (because) it’s Texas, because you there’s a few people that might be trying to count us out,” Robinson said in what is now a deleted tweet, “but knowing what I know, seeing what I see every day being here and being there, I know we can beat them boys. We just got to do what we got to do.”

Someone get poor Keilan checked for CTE.

—

Man, I’m not sure what Deion Sanders is doing, but he’s taking this seriously. Between poaching No. 1 overall ‘croots, winning his conference in two seasons, and now this — nabbing key coaches from Power 5 teams: this time, it’s UGA’s Asst. Strength and Conditioning coordinator.

Speaking of S&C, the market has now been set with a new ceiling. Oklahoma State’s very awesome Rob Glass became the first million-dollar man at the position. Expect Coach Ballou, Sinclair, and others to have ole’ Jimmy Sexton call administrators in the offseason.

The arms race marches on.

—

One more for the ole’ trophy case: Bryce Young was named the 2021-2022 SEC Male Athlete of the Year, which continues an almost-broken tradition where every SEC Heisman player (but one) has taken home the Kramer award.

That one player, BTW? Derrick Henry.