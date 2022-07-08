Pleasure’s Real R10:

Happy belated birthday to Debbie Harry, and a very happy Friday Random 10 to all you beautiful people. But let’s dispense with the pleasantries and get down to business... and fortunately our business here is always play...
- Dreaming by Blondie
- These Stones Will Shout by The Raconteurs
- Moonlight Mile by The Rolling Stones
- D.M.S.R. by Prince
- Girl Gone Bad by Van Halen
- Rhymin & Stealin by Beastie Boys
- Hot Mustard by S Strong
- Bad Choices by Superchunk
- Catapult by R.E.M.
- Welcome to the Machine by Pink Floyd
Bonus: Loose by The Stooges
