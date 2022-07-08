 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Pleasure’s Real R10:

Filling up an idle hour...

By NiceLittleSaturday
...or is it fantasy?
Happy belated birthday to Debbie Harry, and a very happy Friday Random 10 to all you beautiful people. But let’s dispense with the pleasantries and get down to business... and fortunately our business here is always play...

  1. Dreaming by Blondie
  2. These Stones Will Shout by The Raconteurs
  3. Moonlight Mile by The Rolling Stones
  4. D.M.S.R. by Prince
  5. Girl Gone Bad by Van Halen
  6. Rhymin & Stealin by Beastie Boys
  7. Hot Mustard by S Strong
  8. Bad Choices by Superchunk
  9. Catapult by R.E.M.
  10. Welcome to the Machine by Pink Floyd

Bonus: Loose by The Stooges

