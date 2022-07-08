Jumbo Package: Single game seats to go on sale, Peter Woods announces tonight

Happy Friday, everyone. This Jumbo Package is feather light, but as usual we give what we have.

Nick Kelly reports that Alabama football single game tickets will go on sale Monday.

Fans will be able to purchase them starting at 9 a.m. CT. Not all home games will have tickets available, though. The Texas A&M and Auburn games are sold out for public inventory. The same is true for season tickets. The available games will be Utah State (Sept. 3), UL-Monroe (Sept. 17), Vanderbilt (Sept. 24), Mississippi State (Oct. 22) and Austin Peay (Nov. 19). The price for each game in the upper deck will vary: Utah State ($25), Austin Peay ($25), UL-Monroe ($45), Vanderbilt ($75) and Mississippi State ($75).

Pro tip: $25 is too much for an upper deck seat to see Austin Peay. You can get them for next to nothing closer to the game.

Jeremiah Alexander’s former high school running mate Peter Woods announces his college choice tonight, and most aren’t expecting a reunion.

Momentum changed last month as Clemson made a major surge in Woods’ recruitment thanks in large part to first-year defensive line coach Nick Eason, who built up a strong connection with the defender during his time at Auburn last year. Had Eason remained at Auburn, Alabama would likely be in a much more comfortable position heading into Woods’ commitment. Instead, the Crimson Tide will be forced to sweat out his decision as most project Clemson to be his preferred destination at the moment.

Guess we’ll see. If Woods does pick Clemson, I wouldn’t expect the Alabama staff to give up the fight.

Dennis Dodd says that the Big 12 is trying to pick the carcass of the Pac 12, leaving the latter to attempt a desperate partnership with the other coast.

The Big 12 is considering adding up to six Pac-12 schools to fortify itself, CBS Sports reported Tuesday. Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado and Utah are the primary teams being targeted with Oregon and Washington also under consideration. Meanwhile, the Pac-12 is just trying to stay viable. On Tuesday, the league announced it was going to market early to negotiate the rights for its 10 remaining teams. The Pac-12’s current contract with ESPN and Fox expires in 2024, though Fox isn’t expected to be interested in Pac-12 rights going forward.

There have been rumblings of Clemson, Florida State and North Carolina seeking SEC membership so there wouldn’t be a lot left to partner with. What a weird setup that would be.

Keilan Robinson’s championship rings were seen on TV.

As of Thursday, the rings are listed at $60,000 on the website of World Famous Gold & Silver Pawn Shop, home of the show “Pawn Stars.” The rings are from the SEC Championship win over Florida, the Rose Bowl win over Notre Dame and the College Football Playoff championship win over Ohio State. Robinson transferred to Texas and played for the Longhorns last season.

Alabama could be facing a freshman QB when they make the trek to Baton Rouge this season.

Brian Kelly has four options to choose from in his first season at LSU, a group led by vet Myles Brennan and Arizona State transfer Jayden Daniels, and includes sophomore Garrett Nussmeier, who had limited action a year ago. Kelly said the race was wide open after spring football, but complimented Howard’s strong arm after he threw a 55-yard touchdown in the exhibition. Brennan is a qualified option at starter, but has a history of injury, and while Daniels brings athleticism and mobility, his numbers at ASU don’t jump off the page. That could theoretically open a spot for Howard to get some snaps. The former No. 6 player in Louisiana, Howard led St. Thomas More to a state title in 2020 after passing for over 3,000 yards with 35 TDs and just four picks.

Last, Damien Harris is running for money this year.

Nine running backs amassed more rushing yards than Damien Harris during the 2021 NFL regular season. To go with the 929 put forth as a starter for the New England Patriots, his 15 touchdowns on the ground finished behind only LeGarrette Blount in the franchise archives. That tally finished in a tie around the league with Arizona Cardinals Pro Bowler James Conner and behind only Indianapolis Colts first-team All-Pro Jonathan Taylor. But the breakout year is in the past tense. The contract year is in the present.

Pretty crazy sign of the times that fewer than ten running backs averaged the 58 yards per game necessary to hit 1,000 in a 17 game season. A pass happy league and preference for running back by committee has devalued the position.

That’s about it for today. Have a great weekend.

Roll Tide.