The duo announcements of Oklahoma and Texas future alignment with the SEC and Southern Cal and UCLA jumping to the Big Ten have sent shock waves through the college football world. Those defections have strengthened two conferences and severely damaged two - though some would say three - other Power 5 conferences.

These moves were followed by a rash of reports of the new pecking order in college football. According to the national sports press, we now have TWO mega/super/power conferences on the top of the hill and then everyone else. But is that number one too many? Yes, the Big Ten is looking slightly more attractive, but the SEC - even without Texas and Oklahoma - stand alone on the gold medal podium.

NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

As far as National Champions are concerned, the SEC has far and away taken home more trophies over the last 10, 20 and 30 years.

Team NC 1990-1999 NC since 2000 Alabama 1992 2009, 2011, 2012, 2015, 2017, 2020 LSU 2003*, 2007, 2019 Florida 1996 2006, 2008 Georgia 2021 Auburn 2010 Tennessee 1998 Arkansas Kentucky Mississippi State Missouri Ole Miss South Carolina Texas A&M Vanderbilt Texas 2005 # Oklahoma 2000 # Ohio State 2002, 2014 Michigan 1997* Michigan State Iowa Purdue Minnesota Wisconsin Penn State Illinois Maryland Rutgers Northwestern Indiana Nebraska 1994†, 1995†, 1997*† UCLA Southern Cal 2003*@, 2004&@

* Split NC

# As a member of the Big 12

† As a member of the Big 8 Conference

@ As a member of the PAC-12

& vacated

As you can see from the chart above, there is a big disparity in National Championships between the two conferences.

The SEC has had six different current member schools win NC’s in the last 30 years. SEC teams have won 13 since 2000. Texas and Oklahoma add two more to those amounts.

The Big Ten has had three different current member schools win NC’s in the last 30 years and one of them, Nebraska, was a part of a different conference at the time. Furthermore, the Cornhuskers have been dreadful since joining the B1G. But more on that in a moment. Big Ten teams have won 2 championships since 2000 and the were both by Ohio State. Add two more if you want to include Southern Cal’s split 2003 NC and the tainted, vacated 2004 trophy.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL PLAYOFF

Since the inception of the CFP for the 2014-15 season, three SEC and three B1G teams have made appearances. However, two of the B1G teams have made one appearance and have one loss each. The SEC three have each taken home the top prize.

APP FINAL NC School Conf Record 4 2 1 Ohio State Big Ten 3-3 1 - - Michigan State Big Ten 0-1 1 - - Michigan Big Ten 0-1 7 6 3 Alabama SEC 9-4 2 2 1 Georgia SEC 3-1 1 1 1 LSU SEC 2-0



The SEC is 14-5 in the CFP while the B1G is 3-5.

Oklahoma has had four appearances with no wins. Texas, Southern Cal, and UCLA have yet to make it to a playoff.

SEASON WINS OVER LAST 10 YEARS

SEC

Team 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 Total Avg Alabama 13 11 12 14 14 13 14 11 13 13 128 12.8 Oklahoma 10 11 8 11 11 12 12 12 9 11 107 10.7 Georgia 12 8 10 10 8 13 11 12 8 14 106 10.6 LSU 10 10 8 9 8 9 10 15 5 6 90 9.0 Texas A&M 11 9 8 8 8 7 9 8 9 7 84 8.4 Florida 11 4 7 10 9 4 10 11 8 6 80 8.0 Auburn 3 12 8 7 8 10 8 9 6 6 77 7.7 Mississippi State 8 7 10 9 6 9 8 6 4 7 74 7.4 Texas 9 8 6 5 5 7 10 8 7 5 70 7.0 Missouri 5 12 11 5 4 7 8 6 5 6 69 6.9 Ole Miss 7 8 9 10 5 6 5 4 5 10 69 6.9 South Carolina 11 11 7 3 6 9 7 4 2 7 67 6.7 Tennessee 5 5 7 9 9 4 5 8 3 7 62 6.2 Kentucky 2 2 5 5 7 7 10 8 5 10 61 6.1 Arkansas 4 3 7 8 7 4 2 2 3 9 49 4.9 Vanderbilt 9 9 3 4 6 5 6 3 0 2 47 4.7 Totals 2142 2143 2140 2142 2137 2143 2153 2146 2112 2147 1240 124.0

B1G

Team 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 Total Avg Ohio State 12 12 14 12 11 12 13 13 7 11 117 11.7 Wisconsin 8 9 11 10 11 13 8 10 4 9 93 9.3 Michigan State 7 13 11 12 3 10 7 7 2 11 83 8.3 Penn State 8 7 7 7 11 11 9 11 4 7 82 8.2 Michigan 8 7 5 10 10 9 10 9 2 12 82 8.2 Iowa 4 8 7 12 8 8 9 10 6 10 82 8.2 Southern Cal 7 10 9 8 10 11 5 8 5 4 77 7.7 Minnesota 6 8 8 6 9 5 7 11 3 9 72 7.2 Northwestern 10 5 5 10 7 10 9 3 7 3 69 6.9 UCLA 9 10 10 8 4 6 3 4 3 8 65 6.5 Nebraska 10 9 9 6 9 4 4 5 3 3 62 6.2 Indiana 4 5 4 6 6 5 5 8 6 2 51 5.1 Maryland 4 7 7 3 6 4 5 3 2 7 48 4.8 Rutgers 9 6 8 4 2 4 1 2 3 5 44 4.4 Purdue 6 1 3 2 3 7 6 4 2 9 43 4.3 Illinois 2 4 6 5 3 2 4 6 2 5 39 3.9 Totals 2126 2134 2138 2136 2129 2138 2123 2133 2081 2136 1109 110.9



The numbers speak for themselves. Top to bottom, the SEC puts out a better product than the Big Ten. If six wins and bowl eligibility is the goal, only two SEC teams are below that threshold as an average over the last ten years, and one of those two has seemingly remedied their ills. Five B1G programs have averaged under six wins a year and none of them appear to be on track to being a national power anytime soon.

NEWBIES

Take a look at what each conference is getting in their new additions.

SOUTHERN CAL AND UCLA TO THE B1G

It is quite comical how so many observers see that the Big Ten have picked up two teams from the US’s number two TV market and think all of a sudden the people of that city are going to tune into Big Ten games. First off, the two teams they got are from the same city. Wouldn’t it have been smarter to go after two different markets??

Secondly, Southern Cal football takes a back seat to many other sports in La-La Land and UCLA football is on a stinky Metro Bus, five vehicles back.

Speaking as a person who lived in Tinseltown for ten years, University of Southern Cal graduates/fans are pretty wishy-washy and mostly fair-weather about their football. As for UCLA football, they have close to zero presence in the city. That school has been and always will be a basketball school. As a matter of fact, L.A. is not even a football town. The city went without an NFL team from 1995 to 2015 and the league did not suffer one iota.

The biggest draws are in order the Lakers, Dodgers, and Clippers. Even the two NFL teams are secondary in L.A.

OKLAHOMA AND TEXAS TO THE SEC

While Oklahoma does not have the population of L.A., they love them some Sooners football. They only really have the NBA’s Thunder to compete with for local fandom.

The Longhorns have a plethora of sports teams to compete with, most notably the Dallas Cowboys. However, they have a large rabid - bordering on insane - fan base, as well as the second largest endowment of roughly $31.90 billion after Harvard and ahead of Yale, Stanford, and Princeton.

IT JUST MEANS MORE

Some people make fun of the SEC slogan, but it is so damn true. College football is a part of who we are and so geographically centralized. Other sports - even the defending World Series Champs Braves - are secondary in the Southeast. Up in the Rust Belt, they mostly favor the NFL.

According to a 2018 Gallup poll, college football is the favorite major sport in states of 12 of the 16 to-be SEC schools. Only six home states of Big Ten schools can make that claim.

Just look at all that red side-by-side-by-side on that map. Conversely, the guys up north look like a bag of Skittles.

Alabama Alabama CFB Arkansas Arkansas CFB Auburn Alabama CFB Florida Florida CFB Georgia Georgia CFB LSU Louisiana CFB Mississippi State Mississippi CFB Oklahoma Oklahoma CFB Ole Miss Mississippi CFB South Carolina South Carolina CFB Tennessee Tennessee CFB Vanderbilt Tennessee CFB Missouri Missouri MLB Texas A&M Texas NFL Texas Texas NFL Kentucky Kentucky CBB Iowa Iowa CFB Michigan Michigan CFB Michigan State Michigan CFB Nebraska Nebraska CFB Ohio State Ohio CFB Penn State Pennsylvania CFB Rutgers New Jersey MLB Southern Cal California NBA UCLA California NBA Illinois Illinois NFL Indiana Indiana NFL Maryland Maryland NFL Minnesota Minnesota NFL Northwestern Illinois NFL Purdue Indiana NFL Wisconsin Wisconsin NFL



EYEBALLS

Medium.com did research on every Power 5 team, every AAC team, every Mountain West team, plus Notre Dame, BYU, and Army for the average number of viewers per week from 2015–19. Below are just the B1G and SEC including the future new additions to each conference.

1 Ohio State (5.19M) B1G 5,190,000 3 Michigan (4.18M) B1G 4,180,000 10 Penn State (2.55M) B1G 2,550,000 12 Wisconsin (2.27M) B1G 2,270,000 15 Michigan State (2.20M) B1G 2,200,000 21 Iowa (1.57M) B1G 1,570,000 22 Nebraska (1.51M) B1G 1,510,000 34 Indiana (1.17M) B1G 1,170,000 40 Northwestern (867K) B1G 867,000 43 Minnesota (803K) B1G 803,000 54 Maryland (681K) B1G 681,000 55 Purdue (620K) B1G 620,000 70 Illinois (401K) B1G 401,000 75 Rutgers (266K) B1G 266,000 TOTAL 24,278,000 2 Alabama (5.09M) SEC 5,090,000 5 LSU (3.22M) SEC 3,220,000 6 Auburn (3.12M) SEC 3,120,000 7 Georgia (2.91M) SEC 2,910,000 11 Florida (2.46M) SEC 2,460,000 17 Texas A&M (1.851M) SEC 1,851,000 18 Tennessee (1.849M) SEC 1,849,000 20 Mississippi (1.61M) SEC 1,610,000 27 Arkansas (1.33M) SEC 1,330,000 29 Mississippi State (1.31M) SEC 1,310,000 36 South Carolina (1.07M) SEC 1,070,000 57 Missouri (611K) SEC 611,000 63 Kentucky (484K) SEC 484,000 65 Vanderbilt (438K) SEC 438,000 TOTAL 27,353,000



[Did you notice that even sorry ass Vanderbilt outdraws the FBS teams that represent the nation’s No. 1 TV market (NYC) in Rutgers and No. 3 (Chicago) in Northwestern?]

The B1G proponents will point to the above graph and proclaim that they have the No. 1 and No. 3 highest viewed teams. But therein lies the problems. They are top heavy. Does Gonzaga's membership in the West Coast Conference make that one of the best basketball conferences?

The SEC numbers are still higher without the two new teams added to each league: Big Ten = 24,278,000; SEC = 27,353,000. So, are we splitting hairs here? Not if you think 3 Million more average viewers per week isn’t a big deal.

WRAP IT UP

Even with out Alabama, the SEC looks better top-to-bottom. To these eyes, the SEC will have nine to eleven teams that will make the league great and one that drags it down. The Big Ten will have seven teams of strength and a bunch of teams that detract or are filled with apathy.

The below is based on IMHO, so feel free to disagree in the Comments section.

TEAM STATUS Alabama Elite of the elite Georgia Reigning Champ LSU 2019 Champs/Rebuilding Oklahoma Rebuilding Texas A&M Good not great Florida Rebuilding Texas On the Rise Tennessee On the Rise Arkansas On the Rise Auburn In a slump Ole Miss Can never get over the hump Kentucky Basketball school Mississippi State Scrappy little brother South Carolina Scrappy little brother Missouri Meh Vanderbilt Anchor TEAM STATUS Ohio State Top 5 Michigan Days of yore Penn State Good not great Southern Cal Days of yore Wisconsin Can never get over the hump Iowa Can never get over the hump Michigan State Scrappy little brother Nebraska Five straight losing seasons Indiana Basketball school UCLA Basketball school Minnesota Hockey school Purdue Meh Maryland Anchor Illinois Anchor Northwestern Anchor Rutgers Anchor

So, let’s stop all this talk about TWO supreme conferences as if they are on equal footing.