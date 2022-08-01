 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

SEC > B1G: Let’s Stop This Nonsense About TWO Power Conferences

Top to bottom, there is no doubt who the better conference is.

By CB969
The duo announcements of Oklahoma and Texas future alignment with the SEC and Southern Cal and UCLA jumping to the Big Ten have sent shock waves through the college football world. Those defections have strengthened two conferences and severely damaged two - though some would say three - other Power 5 conferences.

These moves were followed by a rash of reports of the new pecking order in college football. According to the national sports press, we now have TWO mega/super/power conferences on the top of the hill and then everyone else. But is that number one too many? Yes, the Big Ten is looking slightly more attractive, but the SEC - even without Texas and Oklahoma - stand alone on the gold medal podium.

NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

As far as National Champions are concerned, the SEC has far and away taken home more trophies over the last 10, 20 and 30 years.

Team NC 1990-1999 NC since 2000
Alabama 1992 2009, 2011, 2012, 2015, 2017, 2020
LSU 2003*, 2007, 2019
Florida 1996 2006, 2008
Georgia 2021
Auburn 2010
Tennessee 1998
Arkansas
Kentucky
Mississippi State
Missouri
Ole Miss
South Carolina
Texas A&M
Vanderbilt
Texas 2005 #
Oklahoma 2000 #
Ohio State 2002, 2014
Michigan 1997*
Michigan State
Iowa
Purdue
Minnesota
Wisconsin
Penn State
Illinois
Maryland
Rutgers
Northwestern
Indiana
Nebraska 1994†, 1995†, 1997*†
UCLA
Southern Cal 2003*@, 2004&@

* Split NC
# As a member of the Big 12
† As a member of the Big 8 Conference
@ As a member of the PAC-12
& vacated

As you can see from the chart above, there is a big disparity in National Championships between the two conferences.

  • The SEC has had six different current member schools win NC’s in the last 30 years. SEC teams have won 13 since 2000. Texas and Oklahoma add two more to those amounts.
  • The Big Ten has had three different current member schools win NC’s in the last 30 years and one of them, Nebraska, was a part of a different conference at the time. Furthermore, the Cornhuskers have been dreadful since joining the B1G. But more on that in a moment. Big Ten teams have won 2 championships since 2000 and the were both by Ohio State. Add two more if you want to include Southern Cal’s split 2003 NC and the tainted, vacated 2004 trophy.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL PLAYOFF

Since the inception of the CFP for the 2014-15 season, three SEC and three B1G teams have made appearances. However, two of the B1G teams have made one appearance and have one loss each. The SEC three have each taken home the top prize.

APP FINAL NC School Conf Record
4 2 1 Ohio State Big Ten 3-3
1 - - Michigan State Big Ten 0-1
1 - - Michigan Big Ten 0-1
7 6 3 Alabama SEC 9-4
2 2 1 Georgia SEC 3-1
1 1 1 LSU SEC 2-0


The SEC is 14-5 in the CFP while the B1G is 3-5.

Oklahoma has had four appearances with no wins. Texas, Southern Cal, and UCLA have yet to make it to a playoff.

SEASON WINS OVER LAST 10 YEARS

SEC

Team 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 Total Avg
Alabama 13 11 12 14 14 13 14 11 13 13 128 12.8
Oklahoma 10 11 8 11 11 12 12 12 9 11 107 10.7
Georgia 12 8 10 10 8 13 11 12 8 14 106 10.6
LSU 10 10 8 9 8 9 10 15 5 6 90 9.0
Texas A&M 11 9 8 8 8 7 9 8 9 7 84 8.4
Florida 11 4 7 10 9 4 10 11 8 6 80 8.0
Auburn 3 12 8 7 8 10 8 9 6 6 77 7.7
Mississippi State 8 7 10 9 6 9 8 6 4 7 74 7.4
Texas 9 8 6 5 5 7 10 8 7 5 70 7.0
Missouri 5 12 11 5 4 7 8 6 5 6 69 6.9
Ole Miss 7 8 9 10 5 6 5 4 5 10 69 6.9
South Carolina 11 11 7 3 6 9 7 4 2 7 67 6.7
Tennessee 5 5 7 9 9 4 5 8 3 7 62 6.2
Kentucky 2 2 5 5 7 7 10 8 5 10 61 6.1
Arkansas 4 3 7 8 7 4 2 2 3 9 49 4.9
Vanderbilt 9 9 3 4 6 5 6 3 0 2 47 4.7
Totals 2142 2143 2140 2142 2137 2143 2153 2146 2112 2147 1240 124.0

B1G

Team 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 Total Avg
Ohio State 12 12 14 12 11 12 13 13 7 11 117 11.7
Wisconsin 8 9 11 10 11 13 8 10 4 9 93 9.3
Michigan State 7 13 11 12 3 10 7 7 2 11 83 8.3
Penn State 8 7 7 7 11 11 9 11 4 7 82 8.2
Michigan 8 7 5 10 10 9 10 9 2 12 82 8.2
Iowa 4 8 7 12 8 8 9 10 6 10 82 8.2
Southern Cal 7 10 9 8 10 11 5 8 5 4 77 7.7
Minnesota 6 8 8 6 9 5 7 11 3 9 72 7.2
Northwestern 10 5 5 10 7 10 9 3 7 3 69 6.9
UCLA 9 10 10 8 4 6 3 4 3 8 65 6.5
Nebraska 10 9 9 6 9 4 4 5 3 3 62 6.2
Indiana 4 5 4 6 6 5 5 8 6 2 51 5.1
Maryland 4 7 7 3 6 4 5 3 2 7 48 4.8
Rutgers 9 6 8 4 2 4 1 2 3 5 44 4.4
Purdue 6 1 3 2 3 7 6 4 2 9 43 4.3
Illinois 2 4 6 5 3 2 4 6 2 5 39 3.9
Totals 2126 2134 2138 2136 2129 2138 2123 2133 2081 2136 1109 110.9


The numbers speak for themselves. Top to bottom, the SEC puts out a better product than the Big Ten. If six wins and bowl eligibility is the goal, only two SEC teams are below that threshold as an average over the last ten years, and one of those two has seemingly remedied their ills. Five B1G programs have averaged under six wins a year and none of them appear to be on track to being a national power anytime soon.

NEWBIES

Take a look at what each conference is getting in their new additions.

SOUTHERN CAL AND UCLA TO THE B1G

It is quite comical how so many observers see that the Big Ten have picked up two teams from the US’s number two TV market and think all of a sudden the people of that city are going to tune into Big Ten games. First off, the two teams they got are from the same city. Wouldn’t it have been smarter to go after two different markets??

Secondly, Southern Cal football takes a back seat to many other sports in La-La Land and UCLA football is on a stinky Metro Bus, five vehicles back.

Speaking as a person who lived in Tinseltown for ten years, University of Southern Cal graduates/fans are pretty wishy-washy and mostly fair-weather about their football. As for UCLA football, they have close to zero presence in the city. That school has been and always will be a basketball school. As a matter of fact, L.A. is not even a football town. The city went without an NFL team from 1995 to 2015 and the league did not suffer one iota.

The biggest draws are in order the Lakers, Dodgers, and Clippers. Even the two NFL teams are secondary in L.A.

OKLAHOMA AND TEXAS TO THE SEC

While Oklahoma does not have the population of L.A., they love them some Sooners football. They only really have the NBA’s Thunder to compete with for local fandom.

The Longhorns have a plethora of sports teams to compete with, most notably the Dallas Cowboys. However, they have a large rabid - bordering on insane - fan base, as well as the second largest endowment of roughly $31.90 billion after Harvard and ahead of Yale, Stanford, and Princeton.

IT JUST MEANS MORE

Some people make fun of the SEC slogan, but it is so damn true. College football is a part of who we are and so geographically centralized. Other sports - even the defending World Series Champs Braves - are secondary in the Southeast. Up in the Rust Belt, they mostly favor the NFL.

According to a 2018 Gallup poll, college football is the favorite major sport in states of 12 of the 16 to-be SEC schools. Only six home states of Big Ten schools can make that claim.

Gallup.com

Just look at all that red side-by-side-by-side on that map. Conversely, the guys up north look like a bag of Skittles.

Alabama Alabama CFB
Arkansas Arkansas CFB
Auburn Alabama CFB
Florida Florida CFB
Georgia Georgia CFB
LSU Louisiana CFB
Mississippi State Mississippi CFB
Oklahoma Oklahoma CFB
Ole Miss Mississippi CFB
South Carolina South Carolina CFB
Tennessee Tennessee CFB
Vanderbilt Tennessee CFB
Missouri Missouri MLB
Texas A&M Texas NFL
Texas Texas NFL
Kentucky Kentucky CBB
Iowa Iowa CFB
Michigan Michigan CFB
Michigan State Michigan CFB
Nebraska Nebraska CFB
Ohio State Ohio CFB
Penn State Pennsylvania CFB
Rutgers New Jersey MLB
Southern Cal California NBA
UCLA California NBA
Illinois Illinois NFL
Indiana Indiana NFL
Maryland Maryland NFL
Minnesota Minnesota NFL
Northwestern Illinois NFL
Purdue Indiana NFL
Wisconsin Wisconsin NFL


EYEBALLS

Medium.com did research on every Power 5 team, every AAC team, every Mountain West team, plus Notre Dame, BYU, and Army for the average number of viewers per week from 2015–19. Below are just the B1G and SEC including the future new additions to each conference.

1 Ohio State (5.19M) B1G 5,190,000
3 Michigan (4.18M) B1G 4,180,000
10 Penn State (2.55M) B1G 2,550,000
12 Wisconsin (2.27M) B1G 2,270,000
15 Michigan State (2.20M) B1G 2,200,000
21 Iowa (1.57M) B1G 1,570,000
22 Nebraska (1.51M) B1G 1,510,000
34 Indiana (1.17M) B1G 1,170,000
40 Northwestern (867K) B1G 867,000
43 Minnesota (803K) B1G 803,000
54 Maryland (681K) B1G 681,000
55 Purdue (620K) B1G 620,000
70 Illinois (401K) B1G 401,000
75 Rutgers (266K) B1G 266,000
TOTAL 24,278,000
2 Alabama (5.09M) SEC 5,090,000
5 LSU (3.22M) SEC 3,220,000
6 Auburn (3.12M) SEC 3,120,000
7 Georgia (2.91M) SEC 2,910,000
11 Florida (2.46M) SEC 2,460,000
17 Texas A&M (1.851M) SEC 1,851,000
18 Tennessee (1.849M) SEC 1,849,000
20 Mississippi (1.61M) SEC 1,610,000
27 Arkansas (1.33M) SEC 1,330,000
29 Mississippi State (1.31M) SEC 1,310,000
36 South Carolina (1.07M) SEC 1,070,000
57 Missouri (611K) SEC 611,000
63 Kentucky (484K) SEC 484,000
65 Vanderbilt (438K) SEC 438,000
TOTAL 27,353,000


[Did you notice that even sorry ass Vanderbilt outdraws the FBS teams that represent the nation’s No. 1 TV market (NYC) in Rutgers and No. 3 (Chicago) in Northwestern?]

The B1G proponents will point to the above graph and proclaim that they have the No. 1 and No. 3 highest viewed teams. But therein lies the problems. They are top heavy. Does Gonzaga's membership in the West Coast Conference make that one of the best basketball conferences?

The SEC numbers are still higher without the two new teams added to each league: Big Ten = 24,278,000; SEC = 27,353,000. So, are we splitting hairs here? Not if you think 3 Million more average viewers per week isn’t a big deal.

WRAP IT UP

Even with out Alabama, the SEC looks better top-to-bottom. To these eyes, the SEC will have nine to eleven teams that will make the league great and one that drags it down. The Big Ten will have seven teams of strength and a bunch of teams that detract or are filled with apathy.

The below is based on IMHO, so feel free to disagree in the Comments section.

TEAM STATUS
Alabama Elite of the elite
Georgia Reigning Champ
LSU 2019 Champs/Rebuilding
Oklahoma Rebuilding
Texas A&M Good not great
Florida Rebuilding
Texas On the Rise
Tennessee On the Rise
Arkansas On the Rise
Auburn In a slump
Ole Miss Can never get over the hump
Kentucky Basketball school
Mississippi State Scrappy little brother
South Carolina Scrappy little brother
Missouri Meh
Vanderbilt Anchor
TEAM STATUS
Ohio State Top 5
Michigan Days of yore
Penn State Good not great
Southern Cal Days of yore
Wisconsin Can never get over the hump
Iowa Can never get over the hump
Michigan State Scrappy little brother
Nebraska Five straight losing seasons
Indiana Basketball school
UCLA Basketball school
Minnesota Hockey school
Purdue Meh
Maryland Anchor
Illinois Anchor
Northwestern Anchor
Rutgers Anchor

So, let’s stop all this talk about TWO supreme conferences as if they are on equal footing.

