Jumbo Package: Brandon Miller impresses, Reuben Foster gets another NFL shot

August is upon us, which means that fall practice will begin soon.

As Roger mentioned yesterday, Nate Oats and company held an open scrimmage ahead of their European tour, and everyone came away impressed with freshman Brandon Miller.

Highlights from five-star #Alabama forward Brandon Miller's impressive weekend of practice.



The 2022 McDonald's All-American scored 30pts during an open scrimmage on Saturday.

That is a smooth shooting stroke for a 6’8” wing, and he puts the ball on the floor well too. Perhaps this team can make a run. Nick Saban has said for years that every year you have a new team, and with the current transfer climate in college basketball, that has never rung more true.

Christopher Walsh has a rundown on the ridiculous DB haul in the 2023 class.

Noting that 12 of Alabama’s 15 current commitments have come in the last two months, Sports Illustrated’s John Garcia Jr. dubbed the Crimson Tide the hottest recruiting program in the SEC this summer. It also didn’t hurt that Alabama’s impressive class includes the top local product in Tuscaloosa Northridge offensive lineman Wilkin Formby, the top international offensive lineman with Olaus Alinen, and the No. 1 overall junior college prospect in wide receiver Malik Benson.

Chase Goodbread notes that Alabama fans may soon get more value from a season ticket.

Fans win. Contracts for non-conference games have plenty of out clauses, of course, so this is no certainty. A couple weeks ago I asked Alabama Athletic Director Greg Byrne whether a nine-game SEC slate plus two Power Five non-conference games could co-exist on a UA schedule. His 177-word response, boiled down to two, was “we’ll see.”

Some years the home slate has been downright awful. Adding three Power Five games and taking the tasty cupcakes down to one per year would make a huge difference.

“Having offers from both of those schools, it’s a pretty awesome experience to have,” Lockwood said. “I’m very blessed to have the opportunity. I’m still committed to Ohio State, but to have Alabama reach out and offer me is a big deal and I’m not going to take that lightly. “I’m going to talk with my family and talk everything over and see how we’re feeling, but as of right now, I am still committed to Ohio State.”

Really liking the sound of that “as of right now” piece.

The Pac 12 held its sad single day media event on Friday, and their commissioner is understandably unamused with all of the realignment.

“I’ve been spending four weeks trying to defend against grenades that have been lobbed from every corner of the Big 12 trying to destabilize our remaining conference,” Kliavkoff said. “I understand why they’re doing it, when you look at the media value between the two conferences. I get it, I get why they’re scared.” Kliavkoff initially made a plea for collegiality between commissioners, but ultimately his frustration shined through. Things may only be getting worse as college football enters its most critical moment.

“It’s clear that UCLA and USC made a decision for short-term financial gain at the expense of their student-athletes,” Pac-12 commissioner George Kliavkoff told The Athletic on Friday. “It’s 100 percent clear to me. It’s really unfortunate, and I think they are already regretting it, given the pushback that they’ve gotten from almost every corner of their communities. I think they will regret it more as time goes on.”

Last, the Ferrari is getting one more chance.

Free agent LB Reuben Foster, hoping to kick-start his comeback after recovery from a major knee injury, has a workout today with the #Seahawks. Foster hasn't played since 2018, but the former #49ers and #Commanders LB has had several workouts.

Best of luck to him.

That’s about it for today. Have a great week.

Roll Tide.