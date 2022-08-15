It was pretty clear when the NCAA made their latest reckless rule change that chaos would ensue. But it also brought some straight up lunacy. One of the most unexpected by-products was the phenomena of starting quarterbacks leaving their old schools behind. Some followed a coach. Others ran from a new coach. Perhaps even others were looking for a “new start”. Yet, very few “upgraded” to a better program.
Below is a list of notable signal callers who portaled out:
|QB
|FROM
|TO
|Caleb Williams
|Oklahoma
|Southern Cal
|Quinn Ewers
|Ohio State
|Texas
|Jaxson Dart
|Southern Cal
|Ole Miss
|Spencer Rattler
|Oklahoma
|South Carolina
|Dillon Gabriel
|UCF
|Oklahoma
|Max Johnson
|LSU
|Texas A&M
|Kedon Slovis
|Southern Cal
|Pitt
|Connor Bazelak
|Mizzou
|Indiana
|Levi Williams
|Wyoming
|Utah State
|Patrick Nix
|Auburn
|Oregon
|Jayden Daniels
|Arizona State
|LSU
|Adrian Martinez
|Nebraska
|Northwestern
|JT Daniels
|Georgia
|West Virginia
|Gerry Bohanon
|Baylor
|USF
|John Rhys Plumlee
|Ole Miss
|UCF
|Jayden De Laura
|Washington State
|Arizona
|Casey Thompson
|Texas
|Nebraska
|Zach Calzada
|Texas A&M
|Auburn
|Michael Penix
|Indiana
|Washington
|Emory Jones
|Florida
|Arizona State
|Tommy DeVito
|Syracuse
|Illinois
|Jack Plummer
|Purdue
|Cal
[There are plenty of others. These are just the highlights.]
MAY THE CIRCLE BE UNBROKEN
In the instances of four QBs, they all basically all switched places:
Caleb Williams went from Oklahoma to Southern Cal
Jaxson Dart from Southern Cal to Ole Miss
John Rhys Plumlee from Ole Miss to UCF
Dillon Gabriel from UCF to Oklahoma
BROKEN QUARTERBACK MOUNTAIN
Below is a broken chain in which the Ducks neglected to send anyone to anOSU:
Jack Miller from Ohio State to Florida
Emory Jones from Florida to Arizona State
Jayden Daniels from Arizona State to LSU
Max Johnson from LSU to Texas A&M
Zach Calzada from Texas A&M to Auburn
Patrick Nix from Auburn to Oregon
STRAIGHT UP TRADE
Patrick Nix from Auburn for Oregon’s Robby Ashford - not sure who got the better/worst of that one.
BAMA OPPONENTS
The Crimson Tide could face up to six of the QBTPs in the 2022 regular season - that is if they even get the starting job.
Levi Williams from Wyoming to Utah State (must beat out Logan Bonner)
Quinn Ewers from Ohio State to Texas (Hudson Card)
Max Johnson from LSU to Texas A&M (Haynes King and 5-star FR Conner Weigman)
Jayden Daniels from Arizona State to LSU (Garrett Nussmeier)
Jaxson Dart from Southern Cal to Ole Miss (Luke Altmyer)
Zach Calzada from Texas A&M or Robby Ashford from Oregon both to Auburn (godawful T.J. Finley)
Poll
Who made the dumbest move?
-
14%
Quinn Ewers from Ohio State to Texas
-
14%
Caleb Williams from Oklahoma to Southern Cal
-
0%
Spencer Rattler from Oklahoma to South Carolina
-
28%
Max Johnson from LSU to Texas A&M
-
42%
Connor Bazelak from Mizzou to Indiana
Loading comments...