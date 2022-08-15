 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Preseason Random Thoughts: Quarterback Transfer Merry-Go-Round

Some real oddities from college football’s Quitter Hole.

By CB969
/ new
USC Spring Game
Caleb Williams is one of the biggest names to transfer this off-season.
Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images

It was pretty clear when the NCAA made their latest reckless rule change that chaos would ensue. But it also brought some straight up lunacy. One of the most unexpected by-products was the phenomena of starting quarterbacks leaving their old schools behind. Some followed a coach. Others ran from a new coach. Perhaps even others were looking for a “new start”. Yet, very few “upgraded” to a better program.

Below is a list of notable signal callers who portaled out:

QB FROM TO
Caleb Williams Oklahoma Southern Cal
Quinn Ewers Ohio State Texas
Jaxson Dart Southern Cal Ole Miss
Spencer Rattler Oklahoma South Carolina
Dillon Gabriel UCF Oklahoma
Max Johnson LSU Texas A&M
Kedon Slovis Southern Cal Pitt
Connor Bazelak Mizzou Indiana
Levi Williams Wyoming Utah State
Patrick Nix Auburn Oregon
Jayden Daniels Arizona State LSU
Adrian Martinez Nebraska Northwestern
JT Daniels Georgia West Virginia
Gerry Bohanon Baylor USF
John Rhys Plumlee Ole Miss UCF
Jayden De Laura Washington State Arizona
Casey Thompson Texas Nebraska
Zach Calzada Texas A&M Auburn
Michael Penix Indiana Washington
Emory Jones Florida Arizona State
Tommy DeVito Syracuse Illinois
Jack Plummer Purdue Cal

[There are plenty of others. These are just the highlights.]

MAY THE CIRCLE BE UNBROKEN

In the instances of four QBs, they all basically all switched places:

Caleb Williams went from Oklahoma to Southern Cal
Jaxson Dart from Southern Cal to Ole Miss
John Rhys Plumlee from Ole Miss to UCF
Dillon Gabriel from UCF to Oklahoma

BROKEN QUARTERBACK MOUNTAIN

Below is a broken chain in which the Ducks neglected to send anyone to anOSU:

Jack Miller from Ohio State to Florida
Emory Jones from Florida to Arizona State
Jayden Daniels from Arizona State to LSU
Max Johnson from LSU to Texas A&M
Zach Calzada from Texas A&M to Auburn
Patrick Nix from Auburn to Oregon

STRAIGHT UP TRADE

Patrick Nix from Auburn for Oregon’s Robby Ashford - not sure who got the better/worst of that one.

BAMA OPPONENTS

The Crimson Tide could face up to six of the QBTPs in the 2022 regular season - that is if they even get the starting job.

Levi Williams from Wyoming to Utah State (must beat out Logan Bonner)
Quinn Ewers from Ohio State to Texas (Hudson Card)
Max Johnson from LSU to Texas A&M (Haynes King and 5-star FR Conner Weigman)
Jayden Daniels from Arizona State to LSU (Garrett Nussmeier)
Jaxson Dart from Southern Cal to Ole Miss (Luke Altmyer)
Zach Calzada from Texas A&M or Robby Ashford from Oregon both to Auburn (godawful T.J. Finley)

Poll

Who made the dumbest move?

view results
  • 14%
    Quinn Ewers from Ohio State to Texas
    (1 vote)
  • 14%
    Caleb Williams from Oklahoma to Southern Cal
    (1 vote)
  • 0%
    Spencer Rattler from Oklahoma to South Carolina
    (0 votes)
  • 28%
    Max Johnson from LSU to Texas A&M
    (2 votes)
  • 42%
    Connor Bazelak from Mizzou to Indiana
    (3 votes)
7 votes total Vote Now

