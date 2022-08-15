It was pretty clear when the NCAA made their latest reckless rule change that chaos would ensue. But it also brought some straight up lunacy. One of the most unexpected by-products was the phenomena of starting quarterbacks leaving their old schools behind. Some followed a coach. Others ran from a new coach. Perhaps even others were looking for a “new start”. Yet, very few “upgraded” to a better program.

Below is a list of notable signal callers who portaled out:

QB FROM TO Caleb Williams Oklahoma Southern Cal Quinn Ewers Ohio State Texas Jaxson Dart Southern Cal Ole Miss Spencer Rattler Oklahoma South Carolina Dillon Gabriel UCF Oklahoma Max Johnson LSU Texas A&M Kedon Slovis Southern Cal Pitt Connor Bazelak Mizzou Indiana Levi Williams Wyoming Utah State Patrick Nix Auburn Oregon Jayden Daniels Arizona State LSU Adrian Martinez Nebraska Northwestern JT Daniels Georgia West Virginia Gerry Bohanon Baylor USF John Rhys Plumlee Ole Miss UCF Jayden De Laura Washington State Arizona Casey Thompson Texas Nebraska Zach Calzada Texas A&M Auburn Michael Penix Indiana Washington Emory Jones Florida Arizona State Tommy DeVito Syracuse Illinois Jack Plummer Purdue Cal

[ There are plenty of others. These are just the highlights .]

MAY THE CIRCLE BE UNBROKEN

In the instances of four QBs, they all basically all switched places:

Caleb Williams went from Oklahoma to Southern Cal

Jaxson Dart from Southern Cal to Ole Miss

John Rhys Plumlee from Ole Miss to UCF

Dillon Gabriel from UCF to Oklahoma

BROKEN QUARTERBACK MOUNTAIN

Below is a broken chain in which the Ducks neglected to send anyone to anOSU:

Jack Miller from Ohio State to Florida

Emory Jones from Florida to Arizona State

Jayden Daniels from Arizona State to LSU

Max Johnson from LSU to Texas A&M

Zach Calzada from Texas A&M to Auburn

Patrick Nix from Auburn to Oregon

STRAIGHT UP TRADE

Patrick Nix from Auburn for Oregon’s Robby Ashford - not sure who got the better/worst of that one.

BAMA OPPONENTS

The Crimson Tide could face up to six of the QBTPs in the 2022 regular season - that is if they even get the starting job.

Levi Williams from Wyoming to Utah State (must beat out Logan Bonner)

Quinn Ewers from Ohio State to Texas (Hudson Card)

Max Johnson from LSU to Texas A&M (Haynes King and 5-star FR Conner Weigman)

Jayden Daniels from Arizona State to LSU (Garrett Nussmeier)

Jaxson Dart from Southern Cal to Ole Miss (Luke Altmyer)

Zach Calzada from Texas A&M or Robby Ashford from Oregon both to Auburn (godawful T.J. Finley)