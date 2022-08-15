Jumbo Package: Saban asks for consistency after first fall scrimmage

Happy Monday, everyone. Alabama held the first scrimmage of fall camp on Saturday, and posted the usual very limited Saban-approved highlight reel.

Not much can be gleaned from that, but I found it interesting that Traeshon Holden was featured walking out of the tunnel and then on the first highlight where he made a nice little grab. Perhaps he has been standing out a bit. It also looked like the running backs were very involved in the passing game.

Saban touched on several topics in his press conference. In general, he is “ok” with where the team is but wants to see more consistency. He did have this to say about summer enrollee WR Kobe Prentice.

“He was probably the guy that stood out the most of the young players,” Saban said. “But each and every day, there’s a different guy that shows that they have some ability to do some things in a really positive way. So I think if I was gonna evaluate the group, I would say we all need to play with more consistency.” Prentice was the No. 78 overall recruit in the 2022 class and 12th among receivers, according to the 247Sports composite. He was the only receiver Saban mentioned by name

If nothing else, he’s made an impression. It sounds like Jaylen Moody and Deontae Lawson are looking at a rotation next to Henry To’oto’o.

“I think at that Will spot, based on what you’re in, whether you’re in a 3-4 system or a 4-2, based on what you’re seeing, you’ve got (Jaylen) Moody that’s got experience in the system. You’ve got Deontae Lawson, who I think had a good spring, had a good summer. I think he’s having a good fall camp. I think there’s a push right there right now. “And then you add young players to that with Jihaad Campbell and, I think, Ian Jackson has been preparing the right way, practicing hard. We’re moving some guys around and we’re getting those guys to complete, and that’s what fall camp is for. But we’ll have to come out of camp and see who that guy is.”

He also said that the offensive line showed some improvement but still needs more consistency and needs to run the ball better in short yardage. It sounds like Kool Aid McKinstry may be the leader at punt return with JoJo Earle on the shelf. Feel free to listen to all of Nicks comments below.

The Tide added yet another OL commit to the 2023 class, this time three-star Raymond Pulido.

Pulido is the No. 482 recruit in the nation and No. 39 offensive tackle in the nation to bolster Alabama’s No. 1-ranked class in the nation. Pulido, 6-foot-6 and 345 pounds, is the Crimson Tide’s 20th commit and fifth offensive lineman. Four of them are rated as tackles, but Pulido will play offensive guard during his senior season, the Los Angeles Times reported.

If Wolford made a committable offer then he clearly sees something in the young man. He certainly has the size to move some people.

The Tuscaloosa News has a new Nick Saban book and they published an excerpt for you.

“My take on it is, (Burton) wanted to play with the best quarterback in college football,” Pierschbacher said. “Who wouldn’t? You know, he’s going to get him the ball and make him a first-round draft pick.” Saban’s willingness to change has underscored the rise of one college football’s greatest dynasties. It is why UA remains the preeminent destination for the game’s top talent. Rather than settle into his ways, Saban has adapted and thrived. “A lot of coaches don’t have the guts to do to do that,” Gold said. “But meanwhile, here he is, with all of these national titles.”

It’s been said many times before, but Saban’s ability to adapt and stay on top of an ever-changing game has been remarkable.

ESPN+ has a little QB coverage for you.

The SEC quarterback conversation begins with Young, who shined during his first season as the starter for Alabama and won the Heisman after a late surge. Young had multiple touchdown passes in every regular-season game and threw just four interceptions during his first 13 starts, eclipsing 300 yards nine times. “Bryce stands out in a big way,” an SEC coach said. “He just knows how to play the game at a high level, very accurate.”

Alabama’s second opponent of the season lost a couple of key pieces in their opening scrimmage.

Neyor was set to see a major role in Texas’ offense after transferring in from Wyoming in the offseason. He figured to be the No. 2 receiver behind Xavier Worthy. Pressure now moves to the rest of the wide receiver room to step up. Angilau is the most experienced offensive lineman on the Longhorns’ roster. The fifth-year senior has started 34 games in his colligate career and chose to return for the 2022 season. Losing Angilau is a killer blow for Kyle Flood’s offensive line unit.

The loss of Neyor combined with Agiye Hall’s indefinite suspension after destroying a parking boot leaves a relatively thin receiver room.

Jerry Palm put out his bowl projections, and he has Oklahoma as the fourth team in.

Oklahoma is projected to be the No. 4 seed as Alabama’s opponent at the Peach Bowl semifinal in Atlanta. The Sooners’ streak of six consecutive conference championships came to an end last season as OU lost on the road at Baylor, the eventual champion, and Oklahoma State. Coach Brett Venables replaces Lincoln Riley, who took off for USC and brought some players with him; however, the cupboard is far from bare at OU. It will be a stiff challenge getting back to the top of the league, but this season, the Sooners get the Bears and Cowboys at home.

I’m not sure about that one. A new coaching staff, some player defections and a little preseason controversy will make for an uphill climb. Of course, they are still playing in the Big 12.

Pat Murphy’s softball coaching staff is going to look a little different next year.

Long time @AlabamaSB pitching coach Stephanie VanBrakle Prothro is headed to @MemphisSoftball to be the new HC, per @ExtraInningSB.



Prothro played for Ala. from 2003-06. She helped win the program’s 1st #SEC regular season title, 2 SEC championships & was SEC PIOTY in 2006. — Brett Greenberg (@74Talk) August 14, 2022

Last, B Rob found paydirt for the first time as a pro.

Congrats to him.

That’s about it for today. Have a great week

Roll Tide.