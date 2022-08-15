WATCH: SEC Shorts boards teams for the 2022 season

We are now less than three weeks away from the kickoff of the college football season, and the crew at SEC Shorts has dropped a little preseason humor for you. As usual, it’s well done. Enjoy, and don’t forget to turn on the captions for extra hilarity.

Lots to like in there. I’m not going to spoil the caption on Texas for you, but it’s a doozy. Of course they took advantage of the public spat between Nick Saban and Jimbo Fisher. Ole Miss successfully took on the personality of head coach Lane Kiffin, Auburn was slammed to our satisfaction, Tennessee was depicted as the trashy folk they are, and Georgia is enjoying the spoils of their brief reign as national champions.

All in all, I’d say this was a solid effort to open the season. Alabama football is just around the corner, folks.

Roll Tide.