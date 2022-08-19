Alabama’s running backs were severely bitten by the injury bug in 2021. Thus, the Crimson Tide had to depend mostly on one tough-as-nails back to carry most of the load down the stretch. But if a team keeps signing 5-stars and high 4-stars every season, it always seems to work out. Imagine that.

With a deep and immensely talented unit on this season’s team, hopefully Tide fans will not be seeing linebacker Demouy Kennedy toting the rock.

DEPARTED

Brian Robinson - Due to a rash of injuries, B-Rob became a mainstay lining up behind Alabama quarterback Bryce Young last season. He carried the ball 271 times and gained 1,343 yards, scoring 14 touchdowns. He also caught 35 passes for 296 and two more scores. Coming back for Super-Senior season turned out to be a very wise decision as he improved his draft status from undrafted free agent to a third round pick of the Washington Commies.

- Due to a rash of injuries, B-Rob became a mainstay lining up behind Alabama quarterback Bryce Young last season. He carried the ball 271 times and gained 1,343 yards, scoring 14 touchdowns. He also caught 35 passes for 296 and two more scores. Coming back for Super-Senior season turned out to be a very wise decision as he improved his draft status from undrafted free agent to a third round pick of the Washington Commies. Camar Wheaton - The former 5-star sat out his lone season with the Crimson Tide while nursing a meniscus injury he suffered last off-season. For whatever reason, he decided to leave the team. He has transferred to SMU where he is practicing but wearing a red no-contact jersey.

RETURNING

Jase McClellan, JR - After showing some flashes of greatness in 2020, Jase began the 2021 campaign as a solid number two behind Robinson. He had three receiving touchdowns and one on the ground until an ACL injury in Game 5 against Ole Miss ended his season. He did not participate in the Tide’s A-Day game. Now healthy, he is expected to get a great deal of playing time this fall.

Bryce Young and Roydell Williams didn't let @AlabamaFTBL trail for long. pic.twitter.com/2QQS6HRRc2 — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) October 10, 2021

Roydell Williams , JR - Loki cast another spell on the Alabama backfield five games later when Williams succumbed to a knee injury against New Mexico State of all teams. To that point in the season, he had 284 rushing yards plus a rushing touchdown against Southern Miss - a game in which he had a career high 11 carries for 110 yards. He also caught a touchdown pass against Texas A&M (above) in Week 6. He too sat out of the spring game and is expecting to contribute this fall.

, JR - Loki cast another spell on the Alabama backfield five games later when Williams succumbed to a knee injury against New Mexico State of all teams. To that point in the season, he had 284 rushing yards plus a rushing touchdown against Southern Miss - a game in which he had a career high 11 carries for 110 yards. He also caught a touchdown pass against Texas A&M (above) in Week 6. He too sat out of the spring game and is expecting to contribute this fall. Trey Sanders, RS-JR - This former 5-star has overcome so much including suffering a Lisfranc injury in his foot that forced him to remain sidelined for his entire freshman campaign and a devastating car accident in 2020 that left him hospitalized with multiple fractures and internal injuries. Both Sanders and the team initially questioned whether he would ever be able to return to play football, but after months of rehabilitation those queries were answered in the Tide’s 2021 season opener against Miami. In that game, he would score his first college touchdown on a 20-yard third-quarter gallop. Following the injuries of McClellan and Williams, the running back position was down to Robinson and Sanders. Trey would amass 314 yards and two scores on 72 carries in relief of B-Rob. Now fully healthy, it will be interesting to see what he can do and if he can shine among a crowded running back room.

NEWCOMERS

Jahmyr Gibbs , JR - If you haven’t heard of this Georgia Tech transfer yet, you will learn a great deal about him this fall. Rushing, receiving, kick returning, he can do it all. With the Yellow Jackets in 2021, he was first-team All-ACC and second-team All-American by accumulating 1,805 all-purpose yards. And that is playing behind an inferior offensive line. Without playing a down of football for the Crimson Tide, he has already been named the first-team All-SEC running back. Expect a starting nod and a possible Heisman campaign in what will possibly be his only season at Alabama before he heads to the pros.

, JR - If you haven’t heard of this Georgia Tech transfer yet, you will learn a great deal about him this fall. Rushing, receiving, kick returning, he can do it all. With the Yellow Jackets in 2021, he was first-team All-ACC and second-team All-American by accumulating 1,805 all-purpose yards. And that is playing behind an inferior offensive line. Without playing a down of football for the Crimson Tide, he has already been named the first-team All-SEC running back. Expect a starting nod and a possible Heisman campaign in what will possibly be his only season at Alabama before he heads to the pros. Emmanuel Henderson, FR - This former 4/5-star will probably be watching and learning this year. At 6’1 and 185 pounds, he has long frame with a lean, athletic build that should be conducive to bulking up. There is talk that he could move to linebacker, but that might be down the road.

3.04 - Jamarion Miller, RB, Alabama, Fr



A great mixture of power and speed, Miller seems like a prototypical Bama back. Also shows off solid receiving ability. The RB4 according to 247, it seems like a steal to get such a player in the third round.pic.twitter.com/19xjc4QVWb — Nate Christian (@NateNFL) June 22, 2022

Jamarion Miller, FR - Another high 4-star prospect who is expected to spend the season learning. But he is no slouch. At 5’10/195, the nation’s No. 6 running back is a well-rounded back with great speed (ran a 10.71 in the 100 as a junior).

COACH

Now in his second year with the Tide, Robert Gillespie has many more chess pieces to play with.

PREDICTED DEPTH CHART

Gibbs will probably be the starter because of his versatility.

My predicted fall depth chart:

Gibbs Jase Trey Roydell Jamarion/Henderson

What do you think? Am I off my rocker or spot on? Share your depth chart in the Comments section below.

Poll Among the following backs, who will get the most touches in 2022? Trey Sanders

Roydell Williams

Jase McClellan vote view results 31% Trey Sanders (90 votes)

12% Roydell Williams (35 votes)

56% Jase McClellan (164 votes) 289 votes total Vote Now

For more fall position reviews, check out the stream entitled 2022 Alabama Football Fall Practice Coverage & Previews found on the front page.