Get Yourself Free R10:

Greetings and salutations, friends and lovers. College football is in the air, and I’m feeling positive vibes...so let’s boogie! Today’s R10 starts off with a cool cover of a groovy Paul Simon tune, shifts into a different gear with a relatively obscure piece by The ‘Mats, slams right into one of my kid’s favorites, steadies itself briefly with a little Uncle Lou (RIP), picks up one of my wife’s favorite pop artists, and finally regains its (ahem) willpower and slides right off into the, er, sunset. Please enjoy, then honor us with your own funky menagerie. RTR!

50 Ways to Leave Your Lover by G. Love Johnny Fast (Outtake) [Rough Mix] by The Replacements Bandit by Juice WRLD & YoungBoy Never Broke Again Coney Island Baby by Lou Reed Boys Will Be Boys (Zach Witness Remix) by Dua Lipa Willpower by The Replacements Beer Run (Live) by Todd Snider Turn You Inside-Out (Remastered) by R.E.M. Sick to Move (Remastered) by Superchunk Boom by Flight of the Conchords

Bonus: Waterloo Sunset by The Kinks