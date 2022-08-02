Jumbo Package: Nick Saban’s machine lands another 4-star

Happy Tuesday, everyone. Alabama has now moved up to #2 in the recruiting rankings after landing in-state four star Hunter Osborne.

Four-star defensive lineman Hunter Osborne committed to the Alabama Crimson Tide on Monday evening on the 247Sports YouTube channel. As predicted by the 247Sports Crystal Ball, Osborne chose Nick Saban’s team over other finalists Clemson, Tennessee and Texas. Osborne, a senior at Hewitt-Trussville High School in Alabama, took an unofficial visit to his future university in March and attended a Crimson Tide camp on June 8. Though Osborne went on official visits to his other three finalists, the blue-chip product decided to stay in state.

John Talty has a book coming out about Saban’s recruiting dynasty, and he published an excerpt for you.

“I heard him tell a parent in recruiting that anyone who is going to be in contact with your son — secretary, custodian, nutrition, trainer — everyone is being held to that standard,” says former LSU assistant LeRoy Ryals. “If you’re the custodian, you’re going to dump the trash in that building to a certain standard.” In college football, there are all kinds of different sayings that speak to the importance of recruiting. Coaches call it the lifeblood of the sport. Some like to say, “It’s not about the X’s and O’s but the Jimmies and Joes.” But no coach has fully embraced the power of recruiting quite like Saban.

CBS notes that Eli Ricks has the measurables that NFL teams crave.

It is not common for an LSU Tiger to transfer to the rival Crimson Tide, but that is exactly what has happened with Ricks. After everything unfolded with head coach Ed Orgeron in Baton Rouge, the California native explored his options on the open market before settling on Alabama. With five interceptions over the past two years, Ricks was one of the most productive players available. At 6-foot-2, he has a physical style of play that lends him to trigger downhill. He has good top end speed to carry routes up the boundary. Saban’s team is loaded in the secondary with DeMarcco Hellams, Jordan Battle, Khyree Jackson, Malachi Moore, Brian Branch and Kool-Aid McKinstry; only the latter is not draft eligible.

Ro is back in trouble.

Rolando McClain was charged with 2nd Degree Marijuana Possession, Unlawful Possession of a Pistol and Speeding. WAAY 31 reports Moulton Police Capt. Russell Graham said an officer stopped a white Mercedes about 9:30 p.m. Saturday after the driver reached speeds of 70 mph in a 55-mph area of Alabama 157.

Last, Tim Tebow is picking Bama this year.

“If I had to guess right now, I would probably lean towards Bama,” Tebow explained. “They’re so talented. Literally, probably the best offensive players and the best defensive player on their team. They did really good in the transfer portal, got another running back, a couple more receivers. Their secondary is going to be really good. Also, on the other side of Will Anderson, you have pass rushers on both edges. That’s a really talented team.

Not sure if that’s a blessing or a curse.

That's about it for now.

Roll Tide.