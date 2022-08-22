Jumbo Package: Traeshon Holden stands out in final fall scrimmage

Happy Monday, everyone. Saban spoke with media after the final scrimmage of fall camp. He seems generally pleased with the progress but is still harping on consistency, particularly among the younger players. By all accounts, Traeshon Holden stole the show.

But if fans and reporters were able to watch Saturday afternoon in Bryant-Denny Stadium, the star of the show would have been junior receiver Traeshon Holden. “He had a really good day today. Made a lot of good plays,” Nick Saban said. “Had, I don’t know, four or five catches, couple big plays. So, he did a nice job today. I’m pleased with his progress.” Holden found the end zone multiple times for an Alabama first-team offense that earned considerable praise from Saban after the scrimmage.

It sounds like Holden and Young are developing quite the chemistry. Saban mentioned that the secondary is getting healthy as well.

Cornerback Eli Ricks (back) and Khyree Jackson (groin) were both in uniform for Saturday’s second and final scrimmage of fall camp, although Ricks did not participate. “We held him out because he really hadn’t practiced, but I think he’ll be ready to go on Tuesday,” Saban said of Ricks, who had not practiced since last Saturday’s scrimmage.

Jordan Battle played in the scrimmage, so no concern about his ankle issue. You can listen to all of Saban’s comments below.

Five Thirty-Eight notes that college football has never been so top heavy coming into a season.

And yet, it’s still rare to see favorites so overwhelming that we can basically pencil in three-fourths of the playoff bracket by August, as seems to be the case this year. To see how 2022 stacks up for sportsbook confidence, we added up the adjusted championship odds for the top three teams heading into each season in the playoff era. This season stands to have the most dominant trio of favorites on record by far, with a total adjusted probability of 75.8 percent; no other preseason of the playoff era saw the top three add up to even 70 percent.

Bill Connelly’s final preseason SP+ agrees, as the gulf in his ratings between #3 Ohio State and #4 Oklahoma is greater than that between Oklahoma and #18 NC State. Both sites have Alabama installed as heavy favorites over the other two “Big Three” teams.

Of course, this is college football and anything can happen. If it turns out that the top three teams do in fact steamroll the rest of the schedule, the cries for more parity will grow louder.

Jimbo still can’t quit talking about Saban.

As much as anything, Fisher said what set him off was Saban’s usage of the word “bought,” and he also took offense to any suggestion that Texas A&M finished with such a talented class only because it was circumventing NIL rules. “All of a sudden it’s bad because we got a No. 1 class after going 8-4?” Fisher said. “Look around. When I was at LSU in 2001 [with Saban], we got the No. 1 class and were 8-4 the year before. It’s happened at other places. Alabama had a great class after they went 7-6 in Nick’s first year. Why is that any different than us? So when somebody fires at you and it’s true, it’s one thing. If it ain’t true, it’s different. If I know I’m right — and I learned this from my mother and my father — then stand your ground. “That’s what is wrong with the world today. We compromise too much.”

For somebody who’s ready to shut up and play, Jimbo sure doesn’t seem to mind talking about the issue. If I didn’t know better, I’d think he was being a little defensive.

There seems to be a concerted effort to make Alabama fans hate the Texas game.

Last season, former Oklahoma coach Bob Stoops stepped into the role vacated by Meyer. Fox also announced “Big Noon” will be on the road every week this season, instead of only occasionally. “Big Noon” will start the season at Purdue on Sept. 1 for the Boilermakers’ Thursday night opener against Penn State. The first Saturday road show will be Sept. 10 when No. 1 Alabama visits Texas.

Kickoff at 11am, in what will likely by 95 degree heat headed to 100 by the time the game ends, and the scumbag that is Urban Meyer on the broadcast.

Just damn, y;all.

Last, Alabama RB commit Justice Haynes had himself a day to lead Buford (Ga.) over Thompson. He had a 96 yard kickoff return, but this run was more impressive.

Impressive TD run by Alabama RB commit Justice Haynes late in the game - makes defender miss in the backfield and runs through contact at the second level https://t.co/6fVmw8uwjq pic.twitter.com/n12TsBWUOl — Charles Power (@CharlesPower) August 19, 2022

The player he juked in the backfield is five-star safety Tony Mitchell, also committed to Alabama.

That’s about it for today. Have a great week.

Roll Tide.