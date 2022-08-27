College Football Week 0 Open Thread

Sure, Alabama isn’t quite ready to obliterate the nearest foe just yet— that takes another week to charge up that planetary weapon— but there are some “good” games around if you’re ready to give up all of the summer yard work to finally sit down and watch an oblong ball getting tossed haplessly around the field.

If you’re the degenerate type that needs a good way to spice up the riveting slate of week 0 games, we even have some odds from Draftkings for you. If you missed Erik’s post earlier this week, he outlined a few of the games with the best bets you can make.

Austin Peay at Western Kentucky

11 a.m | CBS Sports Network

The Hilltoppers are favored by 27.5. I’d take that, to be honest. Sure, they lost Baily Zappe, but that was still a dreadnaught of an offense, and Austin Peay is barely more than a high school warm up.

Nebraska vs. Northwestern

11:30 p.m. | Fox

The Cornhuskers are favored by 11. NW tends to make things interesting when they shouldn’t, so this one might be kind of fun.

Idaho State at UNLV

2:30 p.m. | CBS Sports Network

UNLV by 26. Sure. I guess.

UConn at Utah State

3 p.m. | FS1

Utah St. is favored by 26.5. They are the defending MWC champs, so it seems like a safe bet. Could be a good game for Alabama fans to scout the Tide’s week 1 opponent.

Wyoming at Illinois

3 p.m. | Big Ten Network

Illinois is -14. Cool.

Duquesne at Florida State

4 p.m. | ACC Network

FSU by 43 points. This is really more of just betting on FSU vs the clock...

Charlotte at FAU

6 p.m. | CBS Sports Network

FAU by 7. Finally, a game that might be close.

Florida A&M at North Carolina

7:15 p.m. | ACC Network

Tarheels by 42. What’s up with these ACC schools getting the >40 point favorite season openers? Are they all trying to take the Clemson strategy to get to the playoffs?

North Texas at UTEP

8 p.m. | Stadium

The Mean Green by 1.5. Finally! A toss up! I know nothing about either of these teams, but could get interesting.

Nevada at New Mexico State

9 p.m. | ESPN2

Wolfpack by 8.5. That’s just kinda sad.

Vanderbilt at Hawaii

9:30 p.m. | CBS Sports Network

Vandy by 9. Hawaii might be the only team around that can make the ‘Dores look legit. I’d take that one.