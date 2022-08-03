 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

TWITTER: Alabama Commits Recruiting 5-Star Keon Keeley

The best instrument for recruiting might just be potential teammates.

“I got this. A’ight?”

If you looked at Caleb Downs’s Twitter account a few days ago before his commitment to Alabama, his timeline was filled with Ohio State fans pleading with him to sign with their frigid overpopulated school. It is sad really. The Buckys clearly do not know the rules of recruiting as a fan:

Don’t Tweet Recruits

So, what is a better strategy to help convince a prospect into signing with a certain program? How about having potental teammates Tweet at him? Usually, every class has one or two ringleaders. But this entire Alabama Class of 2023 seems to be throwing all their crootin skills at 5-star linebacker Keon Keeley.

Even 2024s are getting in on the act:

Keeley is the top rated Edge rusher in the nation for 2023 and is ranked No. 8 overall in the 247sports Composite. Hailing from Tampa, FL, he is 6-6 and 242 lbs. He committed to Notre Dame way back in June of 2021 when Brian Kelly was still heading up the Irish.

Keeley attended Junior Day at Alabama back in January and had an unofficial visit to Tuscaloosa this past weekend. He has taken only one official visits and that was to Notre Dame in June. Bama hopes to get him to OV this fall.

