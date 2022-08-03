If you looked at Caleb Downs’s Twitter account a few days ago before his commitment to Alabama, his timeline was filled with Ohio State fans pleading with him to sign with their frigid overpopulated school. It is sad really. The Buckys clearly do not know the rules of recruiting as a fan:

So, what is a better strategy to help convince a prospect into signing with a certain program? How about having potental teammates Tweet at him? Usually, every class has one or two ringleaders. But this entire Alabama Class of 2023 seems to be throwing all their crootin skills at 5-star linebacker Keon Keeley.

@keon_keeley aye come on home brudda — Richard Young (@richardyoung239) July 30, 2022

@keon_keeley This class is going to be something you want to a part of! The greatest ever! #RollTide — Olaus Alinen (@alinen_olaus) August 3, 2022

yo @keon_keeley you know the move fam come home! #rolltide — Hunter Osborne (@hunterrosborne) August 3, 2022

Even 2024s are getting in on the act:

Bama Fans let’s get @keon_keeley to flip his commitment #RollTide — Jaylen Mbakwe (@JayMbakwe) August 3, 2022

Keeley is the top rated Edge rusher in the nation for 2023 and is ranked No. 8 overall in the 247sports Composite. Hailing from Tampa, FL, he is 6-6 and 242 lbs. He committed to Notre Dame way back in June of 2021 when Brian Kelly was still heading up the Irish.

Keeley attended Junior Day at Alabama back in January and had an unofficial visit to Tuscaloosa this past weekend. He has taken only one official visits and that was to Notre Dame in June. Bama hopes to get him to OV this fall.