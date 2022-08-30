Jumbo Package: How worrisome are the Tide wide receivers?

Happy Tuesday, everyone. Alabama dropped a hype video for you.

Longtime SEC writer Matt Hayes sees one big red flag for Alabama’s title hopes, and it ain’t the offensive line.

A high percentage of quarterbacks will regress when forced to play without their top 2 targets. That’s an obvious reality. The problem is, Young will again play without Williams and Metchie this season — and Alabama is relying on a decidedly unproven receiving corps. Maybe Alabama is the prohibitive favorite, but at the very least, this gives pause.

There is something to be said for game repetition between quarterback and receiver, and that is lacking on this Alabama squad. For whatever reason the last two WR classes haven’t really panned out to date, thus two of three starting jobs going to Burton and freshman Kobe Prentice.

For Bryce Young’s considerable money, Holden is ready to emerge.

“I’ve just seen steady growth,” quarterback Bryce Young said of Holden. “He’s been working really, really hard. Someone who worked hard throughout his time here. It hasn’t been his time the last few years, but not everyone’s seeing what’s going on throughout the week, but the last two years he’s been here he’s been working day in and day out. He’s grown feels like every practice. And then in the offseason, he’s been taking really a leadership role and being the guy who has been here the longest, knowing all this stuff.”

So, what are your thoughts on the group? Vote and explain yourself in the comments.

Will Anderson can’t wait to get his final season in Tuscaloosa started.

“I’m so excited,” Anderson said. “From the time I woke up this morning, from the time I was in the weight room, all I’ve been envisioning the game on Saturday. Everything that’s going to be going on. That’s all I’ve been thinking about all day. I’m very excited. Just to play in Bryant-Denny in the first game this season, it’s going to be something big and something huge. We’re all excited.”

That man is about to eat.

Saban spoke on several topics to reporters yesterday, including Jaheim Oatis’ first team nod.

“Well, look, the first thing about being a good defensive lineman at whatever position you play is you need to be hard to block. So if I was gonna say something simple without getting too technical, I would say he was hard to block. And if he can continue to not make mental errors and understand exactly what his role is up front, I think he can make a significant contribution in playing. How do you compare one player to another? I don’t really think, you know, they both play the same position. We have the same expectation for what they need to do at that position. And you know, both guys are capable of doing it well, so I don’t think comparing players is really a fair thing for me to try to do.”

It sounds iike Jaheim may be a legit factor on the defensive front. If so, look out.

You can watch all of Saban’s comments below.

Last, count the CEO of Mercedes Benz U.S. International among Nick’s biggest fans.

That’s a lot of change in a short time, so keeping employees “focused on the process” and “bought in,” so to speak, has been on the mind of the company. “When (Saban) was here, we were discussing about leadership,” Göbel said. “If you talk about general rules of leadership, like, staying to the standard, being disciplined, being on time, do what you’re supposed to do. Don’t be frustrated if you fail the first time. Get up and try it again. That belongs, more or less, in a lot of businesses, not just building cars. And having him as a great leader is always inspiring.”

The man transcends the sport at this point.

