In the third installment of our wild blind dart-throwing predictions, we travel to Aggieland for Year 5 of the Jimbo meh-fest.

WEEK 6, OCT 8: TEXAS A&M AGGIES

Coach: Jimbo Fisher (34-14, SEC 21-12, four years at TAMU; 117-37 overall)

2021 record: 8-4 (4-4 in SEC, 4th in the West Division, chickened out of Gator Bowl vs Wake Forest)

CB969 2021 Prediction: 10-2 “The media seems to be pretty high on the Aggies but there are real concerns on offense...”

Looking back: TAMU started out 3-0 against three cupcakes before running into a mad motivated bunch of Razorbacks who snapped the Aggies nine game win streak against them. Then came a baffling home loss to Mississippi State followed by the even more baffling upset of Alabama. Zach Calzada had the game of his life passing for 67.7% completion rate and three touchdowns. But it would be the only time his pass percentage would eclipse 60% all year. The Aggs would finish 4-2 and peaced out on a bowl game against the Demon Deacons due to an alleged outbreak of Captain Trips - how 2020.

Returning starters: 5 on offense, 4 on defense, punter.

Key losses: DC Mike Elko (took the head job at Duke), OL Coach Josh Henson (OC at Southern Cal), OL Kenyon Green (Round 1, Texans), DT DeMarvin Leal (Round 3, Steelers), RB Isaiah Spiller (Round 4, Chargers), DE Micheal Clemons (Round 4, Jets), LB Aaron Hansford, EDGE Tyree Johnson, DT Jayden Peevy, TE Jalen Wydermyer, S Leon O’Neal, QB Zach Calzada (transfer to Auburn), WR Demond Demas (suspended from the team due to a domestic assault arrest).

Top returnees: APB Ainias Smith (not suspended thanks to lawyering), RB Devon Achane, S Demani Richardson, DE Tunmise Adeleye, DL McKinnley Jackson, QB Haynes King, OG Layden Robinson, DB Antonio Johnson, P Nik Constantinou, DE Shemar Turner (DeSoto, TX), CB Myles Jones (injured in Week 2, missed rest of the season).

Top newcomers: Controversial D. J. Durkin is the new DC, frosh WR Evan Stewart (Frisco, TX), QB Max Johnson (transfer from LSU), frosh CB Denver Harris (Houston, TX), OG Jordan Spasojevic-Moko (juco transfer), frosh QB Conner Weigman (Cypress, TX).

Name you need to know: Nickelback Antonio Johnson led the Aggs in solo tackles at 53 and was second in overall stops with 79. At 6-foot-3 and 200-pounds, Johnson is a massive corner who is not afraid to make contact and has a nose for the ball. He is a potential first round NFL pick.

Strengths: The best incoming class of freshmen that money can buy... The three returning OL are pretty solid... King and Johnson at QB should be an upgrade from Stephen Garcia Calzada... A veteran group in the secondary...

Weaknesses: Jimbo Fisher’s big mouth... Getting WRs more involved... New left tackle and left guard... Underperforming defense needs to improve... Potentially 5 sophomore and a R-frosh starting on D... Looking for a new placekicker...

Outlook: Every preseason of Jimbo’s tenure in College Station has seen the national press trumpeting that this is the year the Aggies unseat Bama as West champs. And every year, they underperform. It may be a stretch to say this is a hot seat year for Fisher since his massive buyout seriously retards any efforts of getting rid of him. That coupled with the NCAA’s raising of the white flag at their Indianapolis headquarters lessens any chance that he gets fired for “just cause”. Nope, the fake army is stuck with this overpaid overvalued lunkhead and his perpetual runner-up status for the unforeseeable future.

That said, TAMU has a loaded roster and a good coaching staff. They should be solid, but not playoff bound unless the SEC gets three teams in.

Win Total Odds

Over 8.5 -150

Under 8.5 +135

2021 SCHEDULE:

Sept 3 vs Sam Houston - W

Sept 10 vs Appalachian State - W - Don’t get caught looking ahead, Aggs.

Sept 17 vs Miami - W - Home field advantage.

Sept 24 vs Arkansas (Arlington, TX) - L - I’m flipping. It’s a tough three game stretch and a lot of young new faces for TAMU.

Oct 1 @ Mississippi State - W - Looking ahead could cause a potential upset... again.

Oct 8 @ Alabama - L - Bama wins big but Saban will not run up the score on purpose.

Oct 22 @ South Carolina - W - Potential hangover game.

Oct 29 vs Ole Miss - W - Home field.

Nov 5 vs Florida - W - Growing pains for UF.

Nov 12 @ Auburn - L - Aggie should win this one, but Jerdin-Hair is such a weird place to play.

Nov 19 vs UMass - W

Nov 26 vs LSU - W - Could go either way but home field tilts the scales in the Aggies’ favor.

