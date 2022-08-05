Over the Moon R10:

The future’s so bright, folks. Everyone on this big blue marble has been knocked around the past couple of years, but — thank goodness — that’s not the end of our story. So slide on through this humble random collection I’ve left here for you, then share some snazzy songs of your own in the comment section below and increase the peace and joy for all of us. Remember — the best is yet to come...

Over the Moon by Future Folk Technicolors On 8-track by Autumn Lords Book of Ruth by The Weeks Deeper Shade of Soul by Urban Dance Squad Drop Dead Legs by Van Halen Let It Be by The Beatles FML by Arizona Zervas Hardly Getting Over It by Hüsker Dü Wake Up in the Sky by Gucci Mane, Bruno Mars & Kodak Black Honey Bee by Tom Petty

Bonus: 106 Beats That by Wire