Brandon Miller leads Alabama Basketball over Spain Select

The Alabama Crimson Tide used hot shooting and excellent depth to defeat the Spain Select team by a score on 108-64 on Monday. The Tide sent out a starting five of Charles Bediako, Brandon Miller, Mark Sears, Noah Clowney, and Rylan Griffen to begin the game.

Shooting statistics weren’t kept accurately, but the Tide threw in 11 three pointers to Spain’s 8. Alabama had 25 rebounds, 28 assists, 26 steals, 19 turnovers and fouled 23 times. Spain had 21 rebounds, 10 assists, eight steals, 29 turnovers, and committed 18 fouls.

The Tide started off by taking a 27-20 lead after the first quarter and piled things on from there. A 12-0 run was highlighted by a three from Brandon Miller, listed for some reason on the Swish app as David Diaz Herrero thus creating a slam dunk marketing opportunity. That put the team comfortably ahead, and the half ended with a score of 56-33 in favor of Alabama.

Miller, nee Diaz Herrero, started the second half with a dunk off of a missed shot and the Tide rolled from there. With a lead of 85-52 headed to the 4th coach Nate Oats continued to play a lot of players a lot of minutes. Ten players played double digit minutes and 16 players at least five minutes each.

Individually Miller/ Diaz Herrero played the most minutes, 20.37, and tied for the team lead with 19 points while adding six rebounds and two assists. Griffen also had 19 points with four rebounds and five assists. Clowney added 12 points, three rebounds, and six steals. Dom Welch scored 11 points in 13 minutes of action and Nimari Burnett joined the double digit brigade with 10 points and had five assists in 16 minutes. Sears added eight points and four assists, while Jaden Bradley had seven points and two assists in 19 minutes of action.

The Tide has two more games scheduled, and both will be played in Paris, France during this European excursion. On August 11th Bama will play Lithuania Men’s B Nation Team at 7:30 p.m. Paris time and then play the Chinese Men’s National Team on August 12th, also at 7:30 p.m. Paris time.

It is a shame that there isn't some sort of television for this trip, either streaming or network. Auburn, Kentucky, and Arkansas all will have eyeballs on their trips (in Auburn’s case-already have had.) It seems if the University could have arranged some streaming service in this day in age. From what I hear it isn't that hard to pull off. Anyway the team is garnering some great experience on and off the court that should help them down the road.

