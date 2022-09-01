College Football Week 1 Thursday Night Extravaganza Open Thread

Week 0 appetizers aside, college football legitimately starts tonight with a 6:00 kickoff for Ball State visiting Tennessee. Missouri follows them up at 7:00 with a “showdown” with Louisiana Tech.
Outside of that, the West Virginia - Pittsburgh game could be interesting. Purdue and Penn State shouldn’t be interesting, but you really never know with some of these Big 10 games.
In any case, sit back, kick on the TV, and enjoy college football being back (and hang out in the comment thread to enjoy it with all of your favorite RBR people).
Roll Tide!
Week 1 Thursday Game Slate
|Game
|Time CT
|Network (Channel Guide)
|Game
|Time CT
|Network (Channel Guide)
|Ball State at Tennessee
|6:00 PM
|SEC Network / ESPN Video
|Central Michigan at Oklahoma State
|6:00 PM
|FS1 / FOX Video / 4K on DTV: 105
|West Virginia at Pittsburgh
|6:00 PM
|ESPN / ESPN Video
|VMI at Wake Forest
|6:30 PM
|ACC Network / ACCN Video
|Alabama A&M at UAB
|7:00 PM
|CBSSN / CBS Video
|Louisiana Tech at Missouri
|7:00 PM
|ESPNU / ESPN Video
|Penn State at Purdue
|7:00 PM
|FOX (cable) / FOX Video / 4K on DTV: 106
|New Mexico State at Minnesota
|8:00 PM
|BTN / FOX Video
|Northern Arizona at Arizona State
|9:00 PM
|Pac-12 / Pac-12 Video
|Cal Poly at Fresno State
|9:30 PM
|FS1 / FOX Video
|Portland State at San Jose State
|9:30 PM
|NBCSBA / MWN Video
Loading comments...