 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

College Football Week 1 Thursday Night Extravaganza Open Thread

Missouri and Tennessee headline the SEC teams playing tonight

By Brent C. Taylor
/ new
NCAA Football: SEC Media Days Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Week 0 appetizers aside, college football legitimately starts tonight with a 6:00 kickoff for Ball State visiting Tennessee. Missouri follows them up at 7:00 with a “showdown” with Louisiana Tech.

Outside of that, the West Virginia - Pittsburgh game could be interesting. Purdue and Penn State shouldn’t be interesting, but you really never know with some of these Big 10 games.

In any case, sit back, kick on the TV, and enjoy college football being back (and hang out in the comment thread to enjoy it with all of your favorite RBR people).

Roll Tide!

Week 1 Thursday Game Slate

Game Time CT Network (Channel Guide)
Game Time CT Network (Channel Guide)
Ball State at Tennessee 6:00 PM SEC Network / ESPN Video
Central Michigan at Oklahoma State 6:00 PM FS1 / FOX Video / 4K on DTV: 105
West Virginia at Pittsburgh 6:00 PM ESPN / ESPN Video
VMI at Wake Forest 6:30 PM ACC Network / ACCN Video
Alabama A&M at UAB 7:00 PM CBSSN / CBS Video
Louisiana Tech at Missouri 7:00 PM ESPNU / ESPN Video
Penn State at Purdue 7:00 PM FOX (cable) / FOX Video / 4K on DTV: 106
New Mexico State at Minnesota 8:00 PM BTN / FOX Video
Northern Arizona at Arizona State 9:00 PM Pac-12 / Pac-12 Video
Cal Poly at Fresno State 9:30 PM FS1 / FOX Video
Portland State at San Jose State 9:30 PM NBCSBA / MWN Video

More From Roll 'Bama Roll

Loading comments...