College Football Week 1 Thursday Night Extravaganza Open Thread

Week 0 appetizers aside, college football legitimately starts tonight with a 6:00 kickoff for Ball State visiting Tennessee. Missouri follows them up at 7:00 with a “showdown” with Louisiana Tech.

Outside of that, the West Virginia - Pittsburgh game could be interesting. Purdue and Penn State shouldn’t be interesting, but you really never know with some of these Big 10 games.

In any case, sit back, kick on the TV, and enjoy college football being back (and hang out in the comment thread to enjoy it with all of your favorite RBR people).

Roll Tide!