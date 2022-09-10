Awake.
Shake dreams from your hair my pretty child, my sweet one.
Choose the day and choose the sign of your day.
The day’s divinity, first thing you see.
~The Doors, Ghost Song
GAME 2: Saturday, September 10, 2022
Alabama Crimson Tide (1-0) at Texas Longhorns (1-0)
Austin, TX ~ 11am CT/Noon ET, FOX
Not our first rodeo.@markingramII #RollTide pic.twitter.com/nGWxvVvdTg— Alabama Football (@AlabamaFTBL) September 9, 2022
- Alabama heads to the Texas state capital to face the hopeful Longhorns.
- It will be the first real test for the nation’s former No. 1 overall recruit, Quinn Ewers, who was just okay (16/24, 225 YDS, 2 TD, 1 INT, -9 RUSH YDS) in Week 1 against an FCS team. He is joined by outstanding All-Big 12 wide receiver Xavian Worthy and media darling RB Bijan Robinson. LB DeMarvion Overshown leads the defense.
- For a full preseason preview of Texas, check out Predicting the 2022 Football Season: Texas Longhorns.
- Fans could see the Texas debut of troubled WR Agiye Hall. RB Keilan Robinson is a reserve. TE Jahleel Billingsley is suspended.
- Alabama starting tight end Cameron Latu is expected to play. He sat out last week’s win over Utah State while nursing an injury. Nick Saban told reporters on Wednesday that Latu is doing well and “100%” healthy.
- Austin forecast calls for 84° by kickoff and rising to a high of 91°. The saving grace will be the Partly Cloudy skies. SPF 50 still recommended.
- TV Announcers: Gus Johnson and Joel Klatt with Jenny Taft.
- Highly recommend Alabama Radio, even if there is a delay.
- The Longhorns held a 7-0-1 all-time record against the Crimson Tide until the 2009 National Championship Game that Bama won big. The two teams have not played since that day.
- The line provided by DraftKings has Bama as a -20 favorite. The Over/Under is 62.
