“Victory”/Afternoon Open Thread

I would call that one ugly, but ugly doesn’t do it justice.
If Alabama was to lose this game, most figured it would have been due to a transcendent performance from Bijan Robinson and/or Quinn Ewers.
Instead, Ewers went down early and Alabama’s offense, which exactly nobody expected to struggle, looked much like the one we saw in Auburn last season. As great as Bryce has been overall, for whatever reason he has had some woeful performances on the road, and this was no exception.
Of course without benefit of the All-22 film we can’t see how much of that was on him and how much was receivers not getting open.
Early on there were some defensive gaffes, but by and large you can’t complain too much about the effort on that side. Will Anderson Jr. tried to play the hero, coming up with a huge sack to make Texas PK Bert Auburn (of all names) kick a 49 yard field goal to take the lead.
Thankfully, Bryce Young came up huge in the clutch to get the ball into field goal range, and Will Reichard did what Will Reichard does without an ounce of doubt in his eyes.
Alabama didn’t win this one as much as they got away with one, but it goes in the books as a win. Expect the Tide to drop at least one spot if not two, well deserved and hopefully the slice of humble pie needed to get this offense headed in the right direction.
Plenty of football on this afternoon for you.
Roll Tide.
September 9, 2022
|Appalachian State at Texas A&M
|2:30 PM
|ESPN2 / ESPN Video
|Appalachian State at Texas A&M
|2:30 PM
|ESPN2 / ESPN Video
|Colorado at Air Force
|2:30 PM
|CBS (cable) / CBS Video
|Furman at Clemson
|2:30 PM
|ACC Network / ACCN Video
|Maryland at Charlotte
|2:30 PM
|Stadium (affiliates) / Stadium Video
|Memphis at Navy
|2:30 PM
|CBSSN / CBS Video
|Tennessee at Pittsburgh
|2:30 PM
|ABC (cable) / espn3 Video
|Washington State at Wisconsin
|2:30 PM
|FOX (cable) / FOX Video / 4K: DTV 106
|Akron at Michigan State
|3:00 PM
|BTN (alternate) / FOX Video
|Houston at Texas Tech
|3:00 PM
|FS1 / FOX Video
|Eastern Kentucky at Bowling Green
|3:00 PM
|ESPN College Extra / espn3 Video
|Indiana State at Purdue
|3:00 PM
|BTN (alternate) / FOX Video
|Iowa State at Iowa
|3:00 PM
|BTN / FOX Video
|Norfolk State at James Madison
|3:00 PM
|ESPN College Extra / espn3 Video
|Portland State at Washington
|3:00 PM
|Pac-12 WA / Pac-12 Video
|Samford at Georgia
|3:00 PM
|SEC Network / ESPN Video
|UNLV at California
|3:00 PM
|Pac-12 Bay Area / Pac-12 Video
|Virginia at Illinois
|3:00 PM
|ESPNU / ESPN Video
|Wagner at Rutgers
|3:00 PM
|BTN (alternate) / FOX Video
|Alabama State at UCLA
|4:00 PM
|Pac-12 / Pac-12 Video
|Saint Francis at Richmond
|4:30 PM
|NBCSWA (channel finder *4 / $Flo Video
|UIW at Nevada
|4:30 PM
|BSSC / NSN (cable) / MWC Video
|Robert Morris at Miami Ohio
|5:00 PM
|ESPN College Extra / espn3 Video
|SE Louisiana at Florida Atlantic
|5:00 PM
|ESPN College Extra / espn3 Video
|Eastern Michigan at Louisiana Lafayette
|6:00 PM
|NFL Network / NFL Video
|Kentucky at Florida
|6:00 PM
|ESPN / ESPN Video / Skycast Video
|Northern Arizona at Sam Houston
|6:00 PM
|ATTRMW / ATTSW+ / $espn+ Video
|SEMO at Southern Illinois
|6:00 PM
|ESPN College Extra / espn3 Video
|Syracuse at UConn
|6:00 PM
|CBSSN / CBS Video
|Arizona State at Oklahoma State
|6:30 PM
|ESPN2 / ESPN Video
|Georgia Southern at Nebraska
|6:30 PM
|FS1 / FOX Video
|McNeese at Rice
|6:30 PM
|ESPN College Extra / espn3 Video
|San Jose State at Auburn
|6:30 PM
|ESPNU / ESPN Video
|Southern at LSU
|6:30 PM
|SEC Network / ESPN Video
|USC at Stanford
|6:30 PM
|ABC (cable) / espn3 Video / Skycast Video
|Valparaiso at Illinois State
|6:30 PM
|MARQ / $espn+ Video
|Boston College at Virginia Tech
|7:00 PM
|ACC Network / ACCN Video
|Hawaii at Michigan
|7:00 PM
|BTN / FOX Video
|Idaho at Indiana
|7:00 PM
|BTN (alternate) / FOX Video
|Eastern Washington at Oregon
|7:30 PM
|Pac-12 / Pac-12 Video
|Baylor at BYU
|9:15 PM
|ESPN / ESPN Video / 4K: DTV 106
|Oregon State at Fresno State
|9:30 PM
|CBSSN / CBS Video
Loading comments...