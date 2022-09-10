“Victory”/Afternoon Open Thread

I would call that one ugly, but ugly doesn’t do it justice.

If Alabama was to lose this game, most figured it would have been due to a transcendent performance from Bijan Robinson and/or Quinn Ewers.

Instead, Ewers went down early and Alabama’s offense, which exactly nobody expected to struggle, looked much like the one we saw in Auburn last season. As great as Bryce has been overall, for whatever reason he has had some woeful performances on the road, and this was no exception.

Of course without benefit of the All-22 film we can’t see how much of that was on him and how much was receivers not getting open.

Early on there were some defensive gaffes, but by and large you can’t complain too much about the effort on that side. Will Anderson Jr. tried to play the hero, coming up with a huge sack to make Texas PK Bert Auburn (of all names) kick a 49 yard field goal to take the lead.

Thankfully, Bryce Young came up huge in the clutch to get the ball into field goal range, and Will Reichard did what Will Reichard does without an ounce of doubt in his eyes.

Alabama didn’t win this one as much as they got away with one, but it goes in the books as a win. Expect the Tide to drop at least one spot if not two, well deserved and hopefully the slice of humble pie needed to get this offense headed in the right direction.

Plenty of football on this afternoon for you.

Roll Tide.