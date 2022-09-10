 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

“Victory”/Afternoon Open Thread

Alabama 20, Texas 19

By Josh Chatham
NCAA Football: Alabama at Texas Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

I would call that one ugly, but ugly doesn’t do it justice.

If Alabama was to lose this game, most figured it would have been due to a transcendent performance from Bijan Robinson and/or Quinn Ewers.

Instead, Ewers went down early and Alabama’s offense, which exactly nobody expected to struggle, looked much like the one we saw in Auburn last season. As great as Bryce has been overall, for whatever reason he has had some woeful performances on the road, and this was no exception.

Of course without benefit of the All-22 film we can’t see how much of that was on him and how much was receivers not getting open.

Early on there were some defensive gaffes, but by and large you can’t complain too much about the effort on that side. Will Anderson Jr. tried to play the hero, coming up with a huge sack to make Texas PK Bert Auburn (of all names) kick a 49 yard field goal to take the lead.

Thankfully, Bryce Young came up huge in the clutch to get the ball into field goal range, and Will Reichard did what Will Reichard does without an ounce of doubt in his eyes.

Alabama didn’t win this one as much as they got away with one, but it goes in the books as a win. Expect the Tide to drop at least one spot if not two, well deserved and hopefully the slice of humble pie needed to get this offense headed in the right direction.

Plenty of football on this afternoon for you.

Roll Tide.

September 9, 2022

Appalachian State at Texas A&M 2:30 PM ESPN2 / ESPN Video
Colorado at Air Force 2:30 PM CBS (cable) / CBS Video
Furman at Clemson 2:30 PM ACC Network / ACCN Video
Maryland at Charlotte 2:30 PM Stadium (affiliates) / Stadium Video
Memphis at Navy 2:30 PM CBSSN / CBS Video
Tennessee at Pittsburgh 2:30 PM ABC (cable) / espn3 Video
Washington State at Wisconsin 2:30 PM FOX (cable) / FOX Video / 4K: DTV 106
Akron at Michigan State 3:00 PM BTN (alternate) / FOX Video
Houston at Texas Tech 3:00 PM FS1 / FOX Video
Eastern Kentucky at Bowling Green 3:00 PM ESPN College Extra / espn3 Video
Indiana State at Purdue 3:00 PM BTN (alternate) / FOX Video
Iowa State at Iowa 3:00 PM BTN / FOX Video
Norfolk State at James Madison 3:00 PM ESPN College Extra / espn3 Video
Portland State at Washington 3:00 PM Pac-12 WA / Pac-12 Video
Samford at Georgia 3:00 PM SEC Network / ESPN Video
UNLV at California 3:00 PM Pac-12 Bay Area / Pac-12 Video
Virginia at Illinois 3:00 PM ESPNU / ESPN Video
Wagner at Rutgers 3:00 PM BTN (alternate) / FOX Video
Alabama State at UCLA 4:00 PM Pac-12 / Pac-12 Video
Saint Francis at Richmond 4:30 PM NBCSWA (channel finder *4 / $Flo Video
UIW at Nevada 4:30 PM BSSC / NSN (cable) / MWC Video
Robert Morris at Miami Ohio 5:00 PM ESPN College Extra / espn3 Video
SE Louisiana at Florida Atlantic 5:00 PM ESPN College Extra / espn3 Video
Eastern Michigan at Louisiana Lafayette 6:00 PM NFL Network / NFL Video
Kentucky at Florida 6:00 PM ESPN / ESPN Video / Skycast Video
Northern Arizona at Sam Houston 6:00 PM ATTRMW / ATTSW+ / $espn+ Video
SEMO at Southern Illinois 6:00 PM ESPN College Extra / espn3 Video
Syracuse at UConn 6:00 PM CBSSN / CBS Video
Arizona State at Oklahoma State 6:30 PM ESPN2 / ESPN Video
Georgia Southern at Nebraska 6:30 PM FS1 / FOX Video
McNeese at Rice 6:30 PM ESPN College Extra / espn3 Video
San Jose State at Auburn 6:30 PM ESPNU / ESPN Video
Southern at LSU 6:30 PM SEC Network / ESPN Video
USC at Stanford 6:30 PM ABC (cable) / espn3 Video / Skycast Video
Valparaiso at Illinois State 6:30 PM MARQ / $espn+ Video
Boston College at Virginia Tech 7:00 PM ACC Network / ACCN Video
Hawaii at Michigan 7:00 PM BTN / FOX Video
Idaho at Indiana 7:00 PM BTN (alternate) / FOX Video
Eastern Washington at Oregon 7:30 PM Pac-12 / Pac-12 Video
Baylor at BYU 9:15 PM ESPN / ESPN Video / 4K: DTV 106
Oregon State at Fresno State 9:30 PM CBSSN / CBS Video

