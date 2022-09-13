NSFW: It’s Meltdown Time! Horns Down edition!

There were a lot of meltdowns to be had this week. Take your pick: Texas, Wisconsin, Texas A&M, Notre Dame, Iowa, another Nebraska loss...just to name a few. So, you’re in luck. The Meltdown is going to roll out in several editions this week, because it’s just too damned long otherwise.

For ‘Bama fans, we’ll start with the main event today: The Texas Longhorns. And there were many baffling and angry takes. Shortie fans wanted more penalties, were pissed at very aggressive playcalling for being too conservative, mad at Governor Abbot and Sen. Cruz (who apparently are winless in home stadiums since being elected), and were pissed at quarterback play, which was remarkably efficient against Alabama’s two-high safety defense that was conceding underneath throws. They were ready to run Card out on a rail.

And Quinn Ewers.

Standing Warning: The Meltdown frequently features naughty language and imagery that is offensive, that is beyond the pale, that is replete with -isms and -ists and -phobias, or other displays of inhumanity that is NSFW.

You’ve been warned.

Texas Longhorns

saban is a goddamn pussy midget fuck that is overrated. Rage I don’t care what anybody says we lost this game on offensive coach playing scared and to conservative I understand that our qbs where hurt and that sucks but there is no moral victory in football! Sark unscrew your play calling!! Thanks Quinn Ewers. We lost the game because you decided to quit on our team Why isn’t anyone talking about how bad the refs were (although, I probably missed it)? There were ate least 5 very clear PI’s and face masks that were right in front of the refs that went uncalled. Especially the one on the first that cost the Longhorns a TD! ROBBED. Refs were the absolute worst. Someone got PAID Fuck. I hate Alabama man. Fuck them. Guys , just win the OU game. Abbott was the bad luck charm, keep him away the rest of the season. He’s only there for political reasons. Let him cheer on A&M! Alabama is dirty as fuck with no character. Saban May win titles, but your dudes are trash. You see it in the field and the NFL look no further than Henry Ruggs. Lesson: Don’t invite @tedcruz or @GregAbbott_TX Their horrendous Karma sunk! FUCK ALABAMA. THE BALL WAS THROWN AND THE DEFENDER FUCKING KNEW IT! Fuck Alabama but more importantly Fuck Marcell Dareus! Kansas should be worried this year SEC cheaters Big 12 refs got paid! Recruit one of the quarterbacks we let Oregon have an$ offer them a scholarship at our real school because they pickup everyone we don’t, practically. TEXAS IS BACK WILL ANDERSON IS PISSED HES A FUCKING BABY EWERS 4 HEISMAN FUCK BIJAN 4 HIESMNAN FUCK YOU SABAN FUCK YOU BRUCE UNG BUMB ASS BITCH Somehow, we’ve managed to give ourselves a chance to win and cardiac doctors all over Texas the chance for some overtime. It’s like I’m jerking off to gay porn and can’t enjoy it no matter how hard I try. Just weird. I hope the Greyhound bus taking the Bama fans home crashes into a ditch.

sadly for you, these were Elizabeth’s final words before passing pic.twitter.com/tCsvrXaV0S — over anyone you like (@itsthatgatorguy) September 10, 2022

Fuck everyone who counted Texas out. Texas by 70 with ewers. Card is entering the portal tonight. Damn Bama is some PI committing motherfuckers. Fuuuucccckkkk not again fuck they killed ewers Fuck these sister fucking inbred QB killing clowns. Texas gonna fucking win. We need a Bama transfer to come up big. Only Bryce Young can save BoB. I’m gonna have a big case of the sads if we have 2 killed qb’s all for a loss Fucking dirty ass team. That’s all they are. And they fucking know it. They are all probably going to get back to Tuscaloosa and beat up their fat, ugly girlfriends. oh shit is this Colt McCoy moment # 2? Fucking bama can’t beat Texas without killing a QB Garret Gilbert comes in relief. Did they just fucking sweep our leg? I’d fuck up Bryce Young’s knee while he’s in his own huddle. Go down as a “Longhorn Legend” with my own commercial. richest athletic dept on earth and can’t grow fucking grass The card playbook is full of absolute pussy. motion to officially change Card’s name to Tard... Alabama and injuring Texas QBs that would have won the game. Name a better duo. So that piece of shit McClellan faked a concussion to draw a targeting call. I’d murder a baby for garrett gilbert right now I’m convinced Saban puts a early game bounty on UT quarterbacks. Be nice to have a game where it doesn’t feel like that was a called play on Quinn’s shoulder Just need a special teams miracle then a medical miracle and we’ve got this. I am just so God damn angry on those non calls and Ewers going down. Another asterisk “win” for bama We need a kicker NIL program. Is it just me, but is Urban fucking orange? When you’re proud of losing a game, you’re on the same level as A&M and Kansas. Can’t we just spray Ewers’ shoulder with that stuff that brings soccer players back from the dead?

First Colt McCoy.

Then Quinn Ewers.

Arch Manning watching this game: pic.twitter.com/qhSYfQEPQG — Zach (@zyear27) September 10, 2022

These refs need to be murdered. Check this cocksucker refs bank account This is totally fucking bullshit motherfickign to fucking horseshit mofo bullcrap. Who the fuck is paying these choad gargling fuck toilet zebra fucks, and why are we paying more? Bama def doesn’t have the same quality WRs and OL that they’re used to, probably BOB’s fault lol Can’t we just spray Ewers’ shoulder with that stuff that brings soccer players back from the dead? We won this game multiple times. And with Quinn it would have been a blow out...Hopefully Quinn can recover quickly because we absolutely have a shot at the playoffs now. Guess B12 refs wanna kick us on the way out When you’re proud of losing a game, you’re on the same level as A&M and Kansas. Change thread title to Texas vs #1 Cheating Kool-Aids

Man, if I’d ever tried to leave the house wear a plaid jacket, striped shirt and polka-dot tie, my mother would have shot me dead. But I’m not the effervescent Gus Johnson. we need to fire the special teams coach whoever the fuck that is.... crazy monkey boy or whoever I give up. No fucking point in watching this straight up WWF if it is pre-scripted that they will bail Bama out at any given chance. Fuck these refs. Go die you fucking fucks. Anyone want to meet me over at Big 12 headquarters this afternoon? I’ can bring a large gas canister and a flare. These gummies are much stronger than I thought I want to kick this Fred Armisen looking fuck in the dick with a concrete boot. Saban is going to Mayan sacrifice one of these players at the 50 yard line between quarters. There is only one thing Aggy does well. And that is growing grass. Those fucking pussies love growing grass so much they go crazy if you even walk on it. We need to use our resources to hire those cocksuckers to come take care of our field. Fucking Aggy grass growers. Fuck their Veteranarian program. Once again, Bryce Young finds a way to break all of our hearts Alabama is dirty as Brisket’s underwear after a trans-atlantic flight with a stomach full of Mexican food. is there such a thing as a pyhrric loss? Alabama is 2-0 when hurting the Texas quarterback and 0-7-1 when not doing so When it’s your 3rd time to host a top 5 opponent at home in 20 years, it’s something to celebrate. And in true Texas fashion, we also celebrated the loss. I know I’m not the only one who think the bama players embarrassed themselves by flexing the “horns down” after the game on the way to the locker room. Texas might be ranked after this game. Make our day better, App State.

Given how Texas is going to lose this game to Alabama, this is an appropriate meme: pic.twitter.com/XDExZcNiOd — TRAFON(s Backup Account) (@RiseFallNickBck) September 10, 2022

—

Enjoy! We’ll be back later this week with plenty more: Notre Dame, Nebraska, Iowa, West Virginia, Aggie, and more!